Madhya Pradesh Sees 98 Covid-19 Cases, One Fatality; Active Tally Now 744

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,44,917 on Tuesday after the detection of 98 cases, while the death toll increased by one to touch 10,744, a health official said.



The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 1.8 per cent, he added.



The recovery count increased by 81 to touch 10,33,429, leaving the state with 744 active cases, the official informed.



With 5,215 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 2,95,36,136, he added.



A government release said 12,06,18,537 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 31,979 on Tuesday.



Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,44,917, new cases 81, death toll 10,744, recoveries 10,33,429, active cases 744, number of tests so far 2,95,36,136.