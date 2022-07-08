Friday, Jul 08, 2022
National

Madhya Pradesh Sees 115 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; 125 Recoveries Leave Active Tally At 778

The positivity rate is 1.6 per cent, while the recovery count increased by 125 to touch 10,33,766, leaving the state with 778 active cases, the official informed.

Fresh cases in Madhya Pradesh

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 10:08 pm

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,45,289 on Friday after the detection of 115 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,745, an official said.

With 6,786 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 2,95,57,130, he added. A government release said 12,07,43,238 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 32,259 on Friday. 

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,45289 new cases 115, death toll 10,745, recoveries 10,33,766, active cases 778, number of tests so far 2,95,57,130.

(With PTI inputs)

