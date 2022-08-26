Madhya Pradesh Logs 63 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 561

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,53,134 on Thursday after the detection of 63 new cases, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,769, while the positivity rate, or confirmed cases per 100 tests, stood at 1.1 per cent, he said. The recovery count increased by 108 to touch 10,41,804, leaving the state with 561 active cases, the official informed.

With 5,727 swab samples examined during the day, the total number of tests in MP went up to 2,98,64,134, he added. A government release said 12,83,23,759 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 30,206 on Thursday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,53,134, new cases 63, death toll 10,769, recoveries 10,41,804, active cases 561, total tests 2,98,64,134.

(With PTI Inputs)