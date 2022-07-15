Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Madhya Pradesh Logs 193 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 1,004

Madhya Pradesh recorded 193 new cases of coronavirus raising the tally of infections to 10,46,302.

Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav Photo: PTI

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 9:06 pm

Madhya Pradesh on Friday recorded 193 new cases of coronavirus raising the tally of infections to 10,46,302, an official from the state health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 10,746, while the recovery count reached 10,34,552, after 117 patients recovered from the infection during the day, he said.

 With the positivity rate of 3.0 percent, the state currently has 1,004 active cases, the official said.

 As many as 6,329 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 2,96,04,288, he added.

 As per a government release, 12,11,74,409 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 89,423 jabs given on Friday.


 

 Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,46,302, new cases 193, death toll 10,746, recoveries 10,34,552, active cases 1,004, number of tests so far 2,96,04,288.

