Madhya Pradesh Logs 15 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 113

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,54,606 on Wednesday after the detection of 15 new cases at a positivity rate of 0.4 percent, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,775.

The recovery count increased by 14 to touch 10,43,718, leaving the state with 113active cases, he said.

With 3,568 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in MP so far went up to 3,01,07,328, the official added.

A government release said 13,33,76,662 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,06,912 on Wednesday.

(Inputs from PTI)