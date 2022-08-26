Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Lumpy Skin Disease: Jammu Administration Issues Advisory, Bans Movement Of Dairy Animals

The district administration under Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa has been organising a series of camps besides providing door-to-door treatment to the infected animals.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 9:28 am

The Jammu district administration has issued a set of advisories to check the spread of lumpy skin disease and also put a blanket ban on the movement and transportation of dairy animals within the district.

The district administration under Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa has been organising a series of camps besides providing door-to-door treatment to the infected animals, they said.

According to a public notice, lumpy skin disease has been reported in several districts of the Union territory.

It is a contagious disease in which peculiar lumps or nodules appear on the skin of affected cattle. Symptoms of the disease include fever, loss in milk production, nodules on the skin, nasal and eye discharge, the notice said.

What did the advisory say?

Related stories

Suspected Cases Of Lumpy Skin Disease Reported In Pune's Junnar Area

Vaccination Of Cattle Against Lumpy Skin Disease Begins In Rajasthan

Lumpy Skin Disease: MP Harsimrat Badal Demands Punjab Government Pays Rs 50,000 In Damages Per Animal

"The administration has banned the movement, transportation of dairy animals from one place to another. The movement of all trucks, tractor trolleys and other vehicles carrying animals, cattle in and out or within the district shall be stopped with immediate effect," the advisory on Thursday said.

It asked cattle owners and the officials concerned to isolate infected animals from the healthy stock.

Carcasses of animals are not to be disposed in the open and their skinning is prohibited, it said. They are to be disposed within two days under the supervision of officials from the animal husbandry department.

The order directed them to clean and disinfect the infected premises using phenol, sodium hypochlorite and formalin.

The district administration has also issued a helpline number 18001807205. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National  Lumpy Skin Disease Jammu Advisory For Lumpy Skin Disease Dairy Animals Union Territory
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here

Shehnaaz Gill Finally Talks About Sidharth Shukla's Death: I Have Never Tried To Hide My Emotions

Shehnaaz Gill Finally Talks About Sidharth Shukla's Death: I Have Never Tried To Hide My Emotions