LS Speaker Says Decline In Dignity Of Legislative Bodies Worrisome

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Monday highlighted the decline in the dignity of legislative bodies.
The remarks came as he delivered the valedictory speech at the All India Speakers Conference.
He stressed on the point that the Houses are conducted with the objective of meaningful debate and consideration of public interest issues.
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Monday highlighted the decline in the dignity of legislative bodies as a cause of concern and urged all stakeholders, including the members of the Houses as well as political parties, to reflect on the matter. The remarks came as he delivered the valedictory speech at the All India Speakers Conference hosted by the Delhi Assembly, PTI reported.
"Our Constitution makers guaranteed the privilege of saying anything in the House, even speaking against the government. However, the intention behind this freedom has seen a decline. This is a matter of concern for all of us," he said.
He stressed on the point that the Houses are conducted with the objective of meaningful debate and consideration of public interest issues. He further urged members of Parliament to rise above partisan interests and focus on the expectations of the people who elect them.
"Members need to raise issues that concern the people. The Houses must become the voice of the people and reflect their suggestions and opinions meaningfully," he said.
"Disagreement is the strength of democracy. But members must maintain a code of conduct inside and outside the House. People are watching our words and actions," he added.
Birla asked all parties to ensure freedom of speech while maintaining the dignity of the legislature. He asserted the significance of maintaining decorum and respectful language in the House and outside it.
With PTI inputs