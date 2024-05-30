National

Video: Fire Breaks Out In Noida's Lotus Boulevard Society After AC Blast

Footage on social media showed thick smoke billowing from the apartment, as people living in nearby flats rushed to safety.

PTI
Fire Breaks Out In Noida's Lotus Boulevard Society After AC Blast | Photo: PTI
info_icon

A massive fire broke out in a flat at Lotus Bluebird society in Noida's Sector 100 on Wednesday, after an explosion in the air conditioning unit. The blaze quickly spread to nearby flats in the high-rise building, causing panic among residents.

Footage on social media showed thick smoke billowing from the apartment, as people living in nearby flats rushed to safety. There were no immediate reports of any casualties in the incident. 

Watch the video here:

"The fire has been extinguished by Fire Safety officials," a police spokesperson told PTI.

This incident comes amid a severe heatwave in the national capital region, which has seen several major and minor fire outbreaks in recent weeks.

Last week, a devastating fire at TRP Gamezone in Rajkot, Gujarat, claimed the lives of at least 27 people, including children. Just days later, a fire at New Born Baby Care Hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar resulted in the deaths of seven newborn babies.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rape-Accused Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna Arrested At Bengaluru Airport
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer | Latest Updates
  3. Mahasamadhi Divas: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Devotees
  4. Meghalaya: 4 Killed In East Khasi Hills Landslide
  5. Doctor Arrested In Pune Porsche Car Accused Of Manipulating Gender Report In Marital Dispute
Entertainment News
  1. 'Hierarchy' To 'Agents Of Mystery': Thrilling K-Dramas Releasing In June That Will Keep You Hooked
  2. Abhishek Bajaj Wanted To Play UP Character Since The Time Of 'Student Of The Year 2'
  3. For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming
  4. Sustainable Shubhangi Atre Uses Bamboo Toothbrushes, Lamps Made From Reused Glass Bottles
  5. Rory Kinnear To Play Tom Bombadil In Season Two Of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: West Indies Score 257 Against Australia In T20 World Cup Warm-Up
  2. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 3: How India And Other Teams Measure Up
  4. Unai Emery Has Done 'Remarkable Job' At Aston Villa, Says Ex-Striker Dwight Yorke
  5. Kompany Joins Bayern: Burnley Name Craig Bellamy As Acting Head Coach
World News
  1. Hamas Ready For 'Complete Agreement' On Hostages If Israel Stops War In Gaza
  2. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  3. Study Reveals Impact Of Heatwave On Pregnancy And Birth Rates
  4. US Sanctions Uganda's Parliament Speaker, Her Husband And Others Over Corruption And Rights Abuses
  5. Why Did CEO Isom Dismiss Vasu Raja? Everything About American Airlines Reshuffle
Latest Stories
  1. Heat Wave Continues Unabated In Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak Sizzles At 48.8 C
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused of Blood Sample Tampering Made Forensics HOD Due To Minister, MLA Pressure, Claims Dean
  3. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  4. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Begins 'Dhyan' At Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial
  6. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises