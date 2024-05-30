Video: Fire Breaks Out In Noida's Lotus Boulevard Society After AC Blast

A massive fire broke out in a flat at Lotus Bluebird society in Noida's Sector 100 on Wednesday, after an explosion in the air conditioning unit. The blaze quickly spread to nearby flats in the high-rise building, causing panic among residents.
Footage on social media showed thick smoke billowing from the apartment, as people living in nearby flats rushed to safety. There were no immediate reports of any casualties in the incident.
Watch the video here:
"The fire has been extinguished by Fire Safety officials," a police spokesperson told PTI.
This incident comes amid a severe heatwave in the national capital region, which has seen several major and minor fire outbreaks in recent weeks.
Last week, a devastating fire at TRP Gamezone in Rajkot, Gujarat, claimed the lives of at least 27 people, including children. Just days later, a fire at New Born Baby Care Hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar resulted in the deaths of seven newborn babies.