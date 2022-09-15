Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Locality In Madhya Pradesh's Indore City To Remain Open 24 Hours

Accepting the demand of start-up enterprises, the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday gave its nod to keep an area in Indore, the state's commercial hub, open for 24 hours.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Sep 2022 8:20 am

Accepting the demand of start-up enterprises, the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday gave its nod to keep an area in Indore, the state's commercial hub, open for 24 hours.

Officials feel the measure, which will be implemented soon, will further strengthen the local economy and generate new employment opportunities in the state's largest city.

Under the first phase, from Niranjanpur Square to Rajiv Gandhi Square, a stretch of 11.45km-long Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor, commercial establishments on both sides of the road, including restaurants and hotels, will remain open for 24 hours, Indore collector Manish Singh said.

However, no liquor will be served at licensed outlets beyond the currently permissible hours, he said.

Establishments in the area will have to fulfill certain conditions, including installing CCTV cameras, providing special security to women, and registration on a mobile app, the collector said.

Vehicles will not be allowed to blow horns around the BRTS corridor from 12 am onwards for certain hours and for the convenience of people, the administration will run around a clock bus service, Singh said.

Cops will be deployed around the corridor, he said, adding if the experiment succeeds, it will be rolled out in other localities of the city.

During the “Start-in-Indore” conference, start-up entrepreneurs urged Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to keep an area in the city open round the clock.

Related stories

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Asks Officials To Resolve Pricing Issue Raised By Garlic Farmers

BJP Drops Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan From Parliamentary Board

BJP Secured One-Sided Victory In MP Panchayat Polls, Congress Wiped Out: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Tags

National Demand Of Start-up Enterprises Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan New Employment Opportunities Madhya Pradesh Government State's Commercial Hub Open For 24 Hours Installing CCTV Cameras Providing Special Security To Women
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Reliance Infra Files Rs 13,400-Crore Claim Against Adani Transmission

Reliance Infra Files Rs 13,400-Crore Claim Against Adani Transmission

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run