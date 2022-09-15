Locality In Madhya Pradesh's Indore City To Remain Open 24 Hours

Accepting the demand of start-up enterprises, the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday gave its nod to keep an area in Indore, the state's commercial hub, open for 24 hours.

Officials feel the measure, which will be implemented soon, will further strengthen the local economy and generate new employment opportunities in the state's largest city.

Under the first phase, from Niranjanpur Square to Rajiv Gandhi Square, a stretch of 11.45km-long Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor, commercial establishments on both sides of the road, including restaurants and hotels, will remain open for 24 hours, Indore collector Manish Singh said.

However, no liquor will be served at licensed outlets beyond the currently permissible hours, he said.

Establishments in the area will have to fulfill certain conditions, including installing CCTV cameras, providing special security to women, and registration on a mobile app, the collector said.

Vehicles will not be allowed to blow horns around the BRTS corridor from 12 am onwards for certain hours and for the convenience of people, the administration will run around a clock bus service, Singh said.

Cops will be deployed around the corridor, he said, adding if the experiment succeeds, it will be rolled out in other localities of the city.

During the “Start-in-Indore” conference, start-up entrepreneurs urged Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to keep an area in the city open round the clock.