National

'Live-Tweeting': BJP Slams Jairam Ramesh For Posting Updates During All-Party Meeting

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who attended the meeting, posted on social media platform X about demands made by various parties, including special category status for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday criticised Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for allegedly "live-tweeting" issues discussed during an all-party meeting, saying it was a breach of protocol.

Ramesh, who attended the meeting, posted on social media platform X about demands made by various parties, including special category status for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said there is a certain propriety and protocol one associates with these all-party meetings. 

He said, "There is free and frank exchange of ideas followed by media briefing. But a look at Jairam Ramesh’s timeline and it appears he was live tweeting the proceedings. Next time, the Congress should consider sending a more seasoned hand for these meetings.”  

At 11:51 am, Ramesh posted on X: “In today's all-party meeting of floor leaders chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the JD(U) leader demanded special category status of Bihar. The YSRCP leader demanded special category status for Andhra Pradesh. Strangely, the TDP leader kept quiet on the matter.”

Meanwhile, in another post, at 12:40 pm, Ramesh wrote: "How the political climate has changed! In the all-party meeting of floor leaders the BJD leader reminded the Defence Minister and BJP President JP Nadda that the BJP's manifesto for the 2014 assembly elections in Odisha had promised special category status to the state." 

The JD(U), a key ally in the ruling NDA, recently passed a resolution demanding special category status or a package for Bihar. Meanwhile, leaders from Andhra Pradesh have been demanding special category status for the state, a demand that has gained momentum post-Lok Sabha polls.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. NEP Vs PAK, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Live Scores: Fatima Sana Removes Samjhana Khadka Early
  2. NEP-W Vs PAK-W, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: Pakistan Women Bowl First Against Nepal
  3. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: BCCI Rope In Sairaj Bahutule As IND Cricket Team's Interim Bowling Coach - Report
  4. IND-W Vs UAE-W, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: India Women Thrash UAE By 78 Runs In Dambulla
  5. India Vs UAE Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Beat UAE-W By 78 Runs In Dambulla
Football News
  1. Domagoj Vida Calls Time On International Career With Croatia
  2. Rui Costa Confirms Joao Neves Bid Amid Premier League Interest In Benfica Star
  3. Erik Ten Hag Agrees With Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United Needs 'Operation' Assessment
  4. Arsenal Announce Arrival Of Goalkeeper Tommy Setford From Ajax
  5. Hansi Flick Urges Barcelona To Bring 'Game Winners' Into Camp Nou
Tennis News
  1. Matteo Berrettini Dominates Quentin Halys To Win Second Swiss Open Title
  2. Leander Paes And Vijay Amritraj Once Again Script History: India's Tennis Titans Enter Hall Of Fame
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Nuno Borges Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch
  4. Hamburg Open Champion Alexander Zverev Into Another Final With Pedro Martinez Win
  5. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Forced Into Survival Mode During Duje Ajdukovic Win In Bastad
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bangladesh Protests: Indian Students Return Home Amid Quota Unrest
  2. India News LIVE: Internet Suspended In Haryana's Nuh; Heavy Rains Lash Over Mumbai, Waterlogging Reported
  3. Heavy Rainfall Brings Mumbai To Standstill, City Reports Waterlogging | In Pics
  4. CUET Result 2024: NTA To Declare CUET UG Result, Final Answer Key Soon | How And Where To Download Scorecard
  5. Internet, SMS Suspended For 24 Hours In Haryana's Nuh. Here's Why
Entertainment News
  1. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Part Ways, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome Baby Girl And More
  2. Jasmin Bhasin's Corneas Get Damaged, Says 'I Can’t See And Struggling To Sleep Due To Pain'
  3. Returning To Its Own: Laapata Ladies Is Finding A Resonant Audience In Local Communities
  4. Rhea Chakraborty On Life After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: I Am No Longer Acting In Films
  5. Sushmita Sen Confirms She's Been Single For The Past Three Years: I Have No Man In My Life
US News
  1. Fake 'And Just Like That' Production Notices Puzzle New Yorkers
  2. 3 Dead, 7 Injured In Mass Shooting At West Philadelphia Party
  3. Chick-fil-A Loses The Throne, Del Taco Crowned As America's Top Fast Food Restaurant
  4. Airlines Still Recovering From Tech Outage; When Will Flight Services Get Back On Track?
  5. Did You Know? Steve Jobs Predicted AI Chatbots Over 40 Years Ago
World News
  1. Fake 'And Just Like That' Production Notices Puzzle New Yorkers
  2. 3 Dead, 7 Injured In Mass Shooting At West Philadelphia Party
  3. Chick-fil-A Loses The Throne, Del Taco Crowned As America's Top Fast Food Restaurant
  4. Chinese President Jinping Pens 'Beautiful Letter' To Donald Trump After Assassination Attempt
  5. Airlines Still Recovering From Tech Outage; When Will Flight Services Get Back On Track?
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Sports Highlights July 20: Rafael Nadal Moves Into Swedish Open Final; Manolo Marquez Appointed India Football Coach
  7. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate