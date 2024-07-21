'Live-Tweeting': BJP Slams Jairam Ramesh For Posting Updates During All-Party Meeting

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday criticised Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for allegedly "live-tweeting" issues discussed during an all-party meeting, saying it was a breach of protocol.
Ramesh, who attended the meeting, posted on social media platform X about demands made by various parties, including special category status for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.
BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said there is a certain propriety and protocol one associates with these all-party meetings.
He said, "There is free and frank exchange of ideas followed by media briefing. But a look at Jairam Ramesh’s timeline and it appears he was live tweeting the proceedings. Next time, the Congress should consider sending a more seasoned hand for these meetings.”
At 11:51 am, Ramesh posted on X: “In today's all-party meeting of floor leaders chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the JD(U) leader demanded special category status of Bihar. The YSRCP leader demanded special category status for Andhra Pradesh. Strangely, the TDP leader kept quiet on the matter.”
Meanwhile, in another post, at 12:40 pm, Ramesh wrote: "How the political climate has changed! In the all-party meeting of floor leaders the BJD leader reminded the Defence Minister and BJP President JP Nadda that the BJP's manifesto for the 2014 assembly elections in Odisha had promised special category status to the state."
The JD(U), a key ally in the ruling NDA, recently passed a resolution demanding special category status or a package for Bihar. Meanwhile, leaders from Andhra Pradesh have been demanding special category status for the state, a demand that has gained momentum post-Lok Sabha polls.