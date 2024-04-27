National

Light Rain, Thunderstorm In Parts Of Rajasthan

Light rain and thunderstorm were witnessed in parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, the local meteorological centre said on Saturday.

The maximum rainfall during this period was recorded in 21 mm in Chaksu, Jaipur and 4 mm in Bikaner's Dungargarh, it said.

The weather is likely to remain mainly dry in most parts of the next 5-6 days. However, there is a possibility of partly cloudy sky and sporadic rain in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and surrounding areas during the next 48 hours. During this period, the maximum temperature is likely to drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius from today.

Due to the partial impact of another weak western disturbance, there is a possibility of strong surface winds with a speed of 25-30 kilometers per hour in some parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions on 29-30 April.

