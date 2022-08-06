Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Flags Off ‘The Great India Run’ From Srinagar’s Lal Chowk

The run is being dedicated to the 'HarGharTiranga' campaign to mark 'AzadiKaAmritMahotsav'. The venue was decorated with 75 Indian tricolours to mark 75 years of Independence.

undefined
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 9:32 am

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday flagged off “The Great India Run” from Lal Chowk here.

The marathoners will cover a distance of more than 800 kilometres from Srinagar to New Delhi with the message of peace and national integration, an official spokesman said.

The run is being dedicated to the 'HarGharTiranga' campaign to mark 'AzadiKaAmritMahotsav'. The venue was decorated with 75 Indian tricolours to mark 75 years of Independence, he said.

Related stories

August 5 To Be Celebrated As ‘Bhrashtachar Mukti Diwas’ In J-K: Manoj Sinha

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ An Opportunity For New Dreams And Restoration Of Peace: Manoj Sinha

Amarnath Yatra Cloudburst Leaves 15 People Dead, Rescue Operation Called Off: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

The occasion also witnessed the children celebrating ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign as a part of the marathon, the spokesman said.

The relay-run will go across four states covering the routes -- Banihal, Patnitop, Mansar Lake, Dinanagar, Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar, Ambala Cantt --  before culminating at India Gate on the occasion of Independence Day.

The first leg of the run is being led by ultra-marathon runner Arun Bhardwaj, he said.

Some of India's most iconic sports legends including PT Usha, 'Queen' of Track and Field’; Anju Bobby George, World Championship medalist; Commonwealth champions, former Indian cricketers, footballers among others will join in the various legs of the run, the spokesman said.

Rajya Sabha member Kartikeya Sharma was present on the occasion, he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha The Great India Run Lal Chowk The Marathoners Har Ghar Tiranga Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav 75 Years Of Independence
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey

RBI Monetary Policy: BBPS To Process Inbound Bill Payments From NRIs, To Benefit Senior Citizens

RBI Monetary Policy: BBPS To Process Inbound Bill Payments From NRIs, To Benefit Senior Citizens