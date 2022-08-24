Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Latin America Can Be A Major Business Hub For India With Concerted Efforts: EAM Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar is on a six-day official visit to Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina. This is his first-ever official visit to South America.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Aug 2022 4:26 pm

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has emphasised the importance of making Latin America a major business hub for India by having more engagements, contacts and meetings with the stakeholders in the vast region.

Jaishankar is on a six-day official visit to Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina. This is his first-ever official visit to South America.

India and Brazil are not only partners but can share best practices for their mutual growth and progress, Jaishankar has said as he interacted with prominent businessmen on Tuesday.

Related stories

India, Brazil Can Share Best Practices For Mutual Growth: S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar Meets Envoys Of Latin America, Caribbean Countries

"Visited Federation of Industries of the State of Sao Paulo, the largest Industry association of Brazil. Presentations from WEG, @embraer and UNICA reaffirmed the significant opportunities exist for greater business cooperation," he tweeted.
India & Brazil are not only partners but can share best practices for their mutual growth & progress," he wrote.

"Visited Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of Sao Paulo), the biggest industry association of Latin America. Presentations from WEG, Embraer and UNICA reaffirmed the significant opportunities that exist for greater business cooperation. Business is the ballast that provides steady sailing for relationships," he said in another tweet.

"Last year, our collective trade with Latin America was a little bit less than USD 50 billion. I do think that if there is greater focus, more push, engagements, contacts, more meetings like this, I think, it is very much possible that we could make Latin America also for India a very big business hub," he said at the FIESP.

"Whether it is power transmission, IT, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, automobiles, two-wheelers. We have today good Indian companies present in Brazil. Our challenge from the Indian end is to grow, deepen that footprint and encourage other sectors and companies to come," he said.

Jaishankar also had an interaction at the LIDE, an association of entrepreneurs of Brazil.

"A useful interaction at LIDE..., Networking of established Brazilian entrepreneurs with a growing Indian presence in Brazil was visible," he tweeted.

On Monday, Jaishankar concluded his first-ever official visit to Paraguay and held talks with the country's leadership and vowed to strengthen bilateral ties.

He inaugurated the Indian Embassy in the capital city, Asuncion. The embassy of India in Asuncion was jointly inaugurated by Jaishankar and his Paraguay counterpart Julio Cesar Arriola. 

(with inputs from PTI)

Tags

National External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Indian Embassy Business Hub Stakeholders Business Cooperation India South America
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha