Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Late For Boarding, Woman Faints At Delhi Airport; Air India Refutes Charge Of Not Providing Medical Aid

A video circulating on social media shows a middle-aged woman lying on the floor near the boarding gates and her relatives arranging water for her.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 11 May 2022 5:18 pm

A passenger apparently fainted at the Delhi airport last week when she was not allowed to board Air India's Delhi-Vadodara flight for being late, with her relatives alleging she was not immediately provided any medical assistance.

The airline, however, refuted the charge, saying a doctor had arrived at the spot "immediately" but the passenger was already feeling better.

When asked about this incident, Arun Kumar, the chief of Indian aviation regulator DGCA, told PTI, "We are seeking a report from the airline concerned."

A video circulating on social media shows a middle-aged woman lying on the floor near the boarding gates and her relatives arranging water for her.

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said the video was in the context of three passengers who reported after the boarding gates were closed. 

The airline staff kept calling their names asking them to report before the gate was closed, the spokesperson said.

"After seeing one of them lying on the floor near the gate, a doctor and a CISF personnel were called immediately by our staff to help her," the spokesperson said.

The passenger started feeling better when the doctor arrived on the spot and declined any medical or wheelchair assistance, the spokesperson said, adding Air India always accords top priority to passenger safety and comfort.

"However, as a responsible airline, we have to adhere to rules laid down by the regulatory authorities and, in any case, we could not delay the flight especially when all passengers had boarded on time," the spokesperson mentioned.

Air India did not mention on which exact date the incident took place at the Delhi airport. However, sources said the incident took place at the Delhi airport last week. 

