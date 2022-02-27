Sunday, Feb 27, 2022
Ladakh Reports 21 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Covid-19 vaccination. (photo for representational purposes only) PTI Photo

Updated: 27 Feb 2022 5:23 pm

Twenty-one people tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, taking the overall virus tally to 27,992, while 44 recoveries brought down the active cases to 207, officials said on Sunday. 


The COVID-19 death toll, however, remained unchanged at 228 with 168 fatalities in Leh and 60 in Kargil. Of the new cases, 18 were detected in Leh district and three in Kargil district, the officials said. 


They said 41 patients were discharged in Leh and three in Kargil after undergoing successful treatment for COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 27,557. There are 207 active cases in Ladakh – 192 in Leh and 15 in Kargil - the officials said. 

With PTI inputs.

