Sunday, Feb 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Ladakh Records 55 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

There are 398 active cases in the Union Territory, of which 325 are in Leh district and 60 in Kargil district, the officials said.

Ladakh Records 55 Fresh COVID-19 Cases
Ladakh Records 55 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2022 5:21 pm

Ladakh's COVID-19 caseload increased to 27,801 on Sunday, as 55 more people tested positive for the viral disease, officials said. There are 398 active cases in the Union Territory, of which 325 are in Leh district and 60 in Kargil district, the officials said.


According to the officials, the COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 228, with 168 fatalities in Leh and 60 in Kargil.


Of the new cases, 50 were detected in Leh and five in Kargil, while 62 patients – 45 in Leh and 17 in Kargil – were discharged after undergoing successful treatment, the officials said. They said the total number of recoveries has increased to 27,175.

Related stories

Live Streaming Of Chennaiyin FC Vs Jamshedpur FC: When And Where To Watch Indian Super League 2021-22 Match

Devas Recovery Suit: Air India Wins Nod To Appeal Against Seizure Ruling In Canada

82 New Cases Push Jharkhand's COVID-19 Tally To 4,33,930

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Ladakh Leh
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Chhattisgarh: Naxal Carrying Rs 5 Lakh Bounty Killed In Encounter

Chhattisgarh: Naxal Carrying Rs 5 Lakh Bounty Killed In Encounter

Naxal Supply Chain Of Material Used To Make Explosives Busted In Gadchiroli; 4 Held

Punjab Polls: EC Bars Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood From Visiting Polling Stations In Moga

Uttar Pradesh Polls: 48.81% Votes Recorded Till 3PM

UP Election: PM Modi Accuses Samajwadi Party Of Being 'Sympathetic' To Terrorists

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Models on the catwalk during the Richard Quinn show at the Lindley Hall, London, during London Fashion Week 2022.

Thames On Fire

A polling agent verifies the name of a person before he casts his vote at a polling station near the India-Pakistan border for the Punjab State Assembly elections in the village of Bachiwind, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Amritsar.

Showdown In The West

People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth, during the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Hathras.

The Poll Bandwagon Rolls East

A ferry is on fire at the Ionian Sea near the island of Corfu, Greece.

Greece Ferry Fire

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary, in Mumbai.

Remembering The Maratha Chieftain

PM meets Afghanistan Sikh-Hindu Delegation, at his residence, in New Delhi on February 19, 2022.

Electoral Compulsions?