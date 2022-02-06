Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Ladakh Adds 111 COVID-19 Cases

While 57 fresh cases were reported from Kargil district, 54 were from Leh district, the officials said.

Ladakh Adds 111 COVID-19 Cases
Ladakh Adds 111 COVID-19 Cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 11:55 am

Ladakh's COVID-19 caseload increased to 26,821 on Sunday as 111 more people tested positive for the viral disease, officials said. The death toll remained unchanged at 226.

While 57 fresh cases were reported from Kargil district, 54 were from Leh district, the officials said. Of the total 226 deaths, 167 were reported from Leh and 59 from Kargil, according to the officials.


As many as 165 patients -- 134 in Leh and 31 in Kargil -- were discharged from hospitals after recovering from COVID-19. With this, the total number of recoveries in Ladakh has gone up to 25,570, the officials said.

Related stories

When Lata Mangeshkar Moved Jawaharlal Nehru To Tears!

DISCOMs Outstanding Dues To Gencos Down 5.1% To Over Rs 1.15 Lakh Crore In February

End Of An Era: Shiv Sena On Lata Mangeshkar's Death


There are 1,025 active cases -- 586 in Leh and 439 in Kargil -- in the union territory. The positivity rate stands at 4.2 per cent, they said.

With  PTI inputs.

Tags

National Ladakh News Ladakh COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Lata Mangeshkar To Be Cremated With Full State Honours

Lata Mangeshkar To Be Cremated With Full State Honours

End Of An Era: Shiv Sena On Lata Mangeshkar's Death

Fire Breaks Out At Delhi's Karkardooma Court, No One Injured

Jharkhand Girl Rescued While Being Trafficked To Delhi

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar, the Nightingale of Bollywood

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Students participate in Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Sri Panchami, at a school in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha government has allowed Saraswati Puja celebrations in school premises, in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Basant Panchmi

Indian cricketers warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad. India and West Indies will play three one day cricket match in Ahmedabad from February 6.

IND Vs WI: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Arif Mohd Khan, of India, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics