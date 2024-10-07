Kumbh Mela 2025: Special Trains, AI Usage, Area Expansion And More | A Quick Look At Preparations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled a vibrant new logo for the event during a ceremony in Prayagraj on Sunday. As the countdown begins for the Kumbh Mela 2025, preparations are underway to make this spiritual gathering a monumental success and a lifetime experience for devotees.
Here’s a quick look at the scale of preparations, and the logistical arrangements being made for the festival, set to take place from January 14 to February 26, 2025.
The symbolic logo
The newly designed logo for Mahakumbh 2025 is rich in symbolism, representing both religious and economic prosperity. Central to the design is the Amrit Kalash, a sacred vessel derived from the mythological ocean churning, which signifies the abundance of spiritual blessings. The logo also features key elements from Hindu mythology: a temple, a seer, an urn, the Akshayvat tree, and an image of Lord Hanuman.
CM Adityanath shared a video on X unveiling the logo.
This multifaceted design embodies the continuous flow of self-awareness and public welfare, reflecting the ethos of the Sanatan civilization. The logo serves not only as a visual representation of the event but also as an inspirational emblem, emphasizing the Kumbh Mela's motto, "Sarvasiddhipradah Kumbhah," meaning "Kumbh bestows all types of spiritual powers."
Recognized by UNESCO as an 'Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity,' the Kumbh Mela is celebrated as the world’s largest peaceful gathering of pilgrims.
Event area expansion
The Chief Minister announced that the area designated for the Maha Kumbh will be more than double that of the last event held in 2013. With an investment of over Rs 5,600 crore, the government aims to transform Prayagraj into a grand and beautiful venue for the gathering. This expansion is crucial given the expected influx of 30 to 50 crore devotees.
Transportation and travel arrangements
To accommodate the massive number of devotees, the Railway Ministry has planned to run 992 special trains in addition to the existing 6,580 regular services, marking a significant increase from the 694 special trains operated during the previous event.
The ministry has also earmarked Rs 933 crore for the development of infrastructure, which includes the doubling of railway tracks at a cost of Rs 3,700 crore.
The government is also focusing on road infrastructure. Approximately Rs 440 crore will be spent on various road overbridges and the repair of roads leading to railway stations. Plans are in place to facilitate smoother transit for devotees, including the establishment of a VVIP corridor from the airport to the event area.
AI technology for a better experience
To ensure smooth experience for attendees, the Kumbh Mela 2025 is set to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) technology in several key areas.
AI algorithms will be employed to monitor and manage crowd flow at various sites, ensuring safety and minimizing congestion. Real-time data analysis will help authorities predict peak times and adjust resources accordingly, enhancing the overall safety of participants.
A mobile application, launched alongside the logo, will use AI to provide personalized information to devotees, including directions, schedules, and updates on events. Chatbots will be integrated into the app to assist with queries, helping to create a smoother experience for visitors.
AI-driven surveillance systems will be deployed throughout the Mela area to bolster security. These systems can analyze video feeds to identify unusual behavior, alerting authorities to potential issues before they escalate.
Security and emergency preparedness
Given the scale of the event, security is a top priority. The fire department is gearing up with innovative measures, including the introduction of 75 quick-response vehicles designed to tackle fire incidents effectively. These vehicles can extinguish fires that would typically require significantly more water, enabling a faster response time of 2 to 3 minutes.
Firefighting boats will be stationed at the Sangam to address potential fire hazards along the riverbank. With 350 fire tenders deployed, an increase from 166 in 2019, the authorities are committed to ensuring the safety of all participants.
Why is Mahakumbh Mela celebrated in a cycle of 12 years
The Kumbh Mela is a grand celebration that embodies a rich cultural tapestry, drawing devotees from various sects across the country. The normal Kumbh Mela is held every three years, while the Ardh (half) Kumbh Mela occurs every six years at Haridwar and Allahabad (Prayag).
The Purna (complete) Kumbh Mela or the Mahakumbh takes place every twelve years, to celebrate every revolution Brihaspati (Jupiter) completes at four river-bank pilgrimage cities: Prayag (Triveni Sangam), Haridwar (Ganges), Ujjain (Shipra), and Nashik (Godavari).
The timing and venue of the Kumbh Mela are based on the positions of the Sun, Moon, and Jupiter in different zodiac signs.