Kuki-Zo Groups Sign SoO Agreement Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit

Suspension of operations agreement was reached on Thursday between two prominent Kuki-Zo groups and the government.
This is expected to bring peace and stability to the region ahead of Prime Minister Modi’ visit on September 13.
The agreement has been opposed by various Meitei organizations based on alleged violations by Kuki-Zo militants.
A suspension of operations agreement was concluded on Thursday between two prominent Kuki-Zo groups and the government on re-negotiated terms and conditions. Manipur’s territorial integrity remains intact, while designated camps are to be relocated away from vulnerable areas.
Stringent physical verification of military cadres by security forces are to be carried out to de-list any potential foreign nationals. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, a Joint Monitoring Group will closely monitor the implementation of these re-negotiated ground rules and violations will lead to a reappraisal of the agreement.
The two sides also agreed to work towards a long-term solution, aimed towards promoting lasting peace and stability in the state. Civil society group Kuki-Zo council separately decided to open up the National Highway-02 allowing free movement of commuters and essential goods through Manipur.
Officials had previously confirmed a meeting between the Ministry of Home Affairs, representatives of Kuki-Zo insurgent groups and the Manipur government on Wednesday, arranged to finalise terms of the agreement. However, according to the Wire, Manipur representatives were excluded from the political dialogue between the Center and the groups.
The pact was originally signed in 2008 and was seen as central to the reduction of hostilities between the armed groups and security forces. However, its renewal was suspended in May 2023 following outbreak of an ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities. This new agreement is being viewed as the Central Government’s confidence-building outreach to the Kuki-Zo community, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit to the state on September 13.
Various Meitei organizations have continued to urge the government to end the agreement altogether, citing allegations of ground rules violation and promotion of ethnic violence carried out by Kuki-Zo militants.
(with inputs from PTI)