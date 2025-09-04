Kuki-Zo Groups Sign SoO Agreement Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit

The pact was originally signed in 2008 and was seen as central to the reduction of hostilities between the armed groups and security forces. However, its renewal was suspended in May 2023 following outbreak of an ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities. This new agreement is being viewed as the Central Government’s confidence-building outreach to the Kuki-Zo community, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit to the state on September 13.