The recent debates and accusations of the Kuki-Zo tribals using drone and missiles (in their pursuit to defend themselves) in the ongoing unrest in Manipur have raised many eyebrows. Many armchair media house and self-acclaimed experts in the region have once again conveniently accused (subscribing to misinformation and false narratives) and pointed fingers at the helpless Kuki-Zo minority group of receiving foreign aid/hand. At a time when the situation in Manipur is so volatile, such an accusation is nothing but in bad taste, clearly sympathetic not only to the use of military-grade bombs and automatic rifles against the poorly armed Kuki-Zo village volunteers but also the heartless massacre of the innocent civilians. There has also been a concerted effort by certain vested interest groups to sideline or belittle the Kuki-Zo histories such as the Anglo-Kuki War, 1917-1919 (locally known as Zou gaal, Thadou gaal, etc.), as if it did not exist at all and merely based on concoction. Nothing would be too naïve to swallow such hateful and baseless narrative. Four artifacts belonging to the Anglo-Kuki war, lying in the Pitts Rivers Museum, Oxford, UK, speak volumes.