Kolkata Rains: City Struggles to Recover After Record-Breaking Deluge

Kolkata weather: Cloudy skies with intermittent showers, temperatures between 25.1°C and 32.2°C, 93% rain chance, high humidity (80–89%), and reduced visibility due to overcast conditions.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kolkata Rains
Weather: Rain in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kolkata records 252mm of rain in 7 hours, the highest since 1986

  • Schools closed through September 25; Durga Puja holidays preponed

  • 10 deaths reported, mostly electrocution; Metro services suspended

  • Orange alert continues; fresh low-pressure system expected September 25

Kolkata weather today remains cloudy with intermittent showers on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. The weather in Kolkata today shows temperatures ranging from 25.1°C to 32.2°C with a 93% chance of precipitation and wind speeds at 16.2 km/h. Current humidity stands at 80-89% with visibility reduced to 4-6 km due to overcast conditions.

Current Weather Conditions

The city is experiencing periods of rain with partly cloudy skies expected throughout the day. Kolkata's temperature peaked at 28.4°C yesterday, which was 4.1 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Record-Breaking Rainfall Impact

Heavy rain in Kolkata has created unprecedented havoc, with the city recording 252mm of rainfall in just seven hours overnight from Monday to Tuesday. This marks the heaviest single-day rainfall since 1986 and the sixth-highest in 137 years. The deluge was triggered by a low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha.

Key areas recorded extreme rainfall: Garia Kamdahari (332mm), Jodhpur Park (285mm), Kalighat (280mm), Topsia (275mm), and Ballygunge (264mm). Even northern parts like Thanthania received 195mm within hours.

Representational Image - null
El Niño and La Niña in India: Causes, Climate Effects, and Weather Implications

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

IMD Rain Alert and Extended Forecast

IMD rain alert in Kolkata continues with an orange alert issued for West Bengal through September 26. The weather department warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph.

Kolkata weather forecast for the week ahead:

  • September 25: Occasional afternoon rain with temperatures 32°C/26°C and 88% rain probability

  • September 26: A Couple of afternoon showers with highs around 32°C and 23% rain chance

  • September 27: Periods of rain with 31°C/27°C and 59% precipitation probability

  • September 28: Thunderstorms expected with 29°C/26°C and 91% rain probability

Another fresh low-pressure system is likely to form around September 25 over the east-central Bay of Bengal, potentially bringing additional heavy rainfall to the region.

Related Content
Related Content

School Closures and Public Impact

Kolkata schools remain closed through September 25, with the West Bengal government preponing Durga Puja holidays by two days. Education Minister Bratya Basu announced that all government educational institutions will stay shut on September 24-25, with teachers working from home.

The decision follows 10 deaths in the city, mostly due to electrocution on waterlogged streets. Metro services between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan stations remain suspended due to track flooding, while 30 flights were cancelled and 42 were delayed at Kolkata airport.

null - PTI
What Causes Floods? Exploring Prevention, Preparedness, and Response

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Kolkata: Air Quality Status

Kolkata AQI currently stands at 66-84, classified as the Moderate category. PM2.5 levels measure 27-28 µg/m³ while PM10 concentrations are at 56-66 µg/m³. The continuous rainfall has helped improve air quality by washing out pollutants, with recent readings showing acceptable levels for most people.

Carbon monoxide levels remain at 373-547 ppb with ozone at 10 ppb. Despite moderate pollution levels, air quality may affect sensitive individuals, though the expected rainfall could further help clear atmospheric pollutants.

Kolkata weather alert advises residents to avoid waterlogged areas and stay indoors during intense rainfall spells. The torrential rains have significantly impacted Durga Puja preparations, with water entering several major pandals across south and central Kolkata, forcing organizers to take protective measures.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad Announcement Live Updates: Who Will Replace Injured Rishabh Pant?

  2. India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

  3. Shreyas Iyer Takes Break From Red-Ball Cricket Due To Back Issue: Report

  4. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Karnataka Name KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna In Probables List

  5. ICC Suspends USA Cricket With Immediate Effect Due To Breach Of Obligations

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Missing From The Ballot: How DUSU Elections Silenced Marginalised Voices

  2. Day In Pics: September 23, 2025

  3. A Law of Expediency? Farmers And Experts Question Kerala’s Wildlife Protection Amendment

  4. Public Land Or Builder’s Gain? Congress Questions Hasty Clearance Of Juhu SRA Scheme

  5. Himachal Pradesh Rains: Recurring Landslides, Flash Floods Leave Farmers Devastated

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  2. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  3. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

World News

  1. A Two State Solution Is A Pipe Dream For Now

  2. Trump UN Speech: US President Urges Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza, Slams UN’s Ineffectiveness In Global Crises

  3. Indonesia, EU Seal Landmark Trade Deal After Nearly A Decade of Talks

  4. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

  5. Protests Sweep Italy Over Meloni's Refusal To Recognise Palestine State - In Photos

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures