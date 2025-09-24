Kolkata Rains: City Struggles to Recover After Record-Breaking Deluge

Kolkata records 252mm of rain in 7 hours, the highest since 1986
Schools closed through September 25; Durga Puja holidays preponed
10 deaths reported, mostly electrocution; Metro services suspended
Orange alert continues; fresh low-pressure system expected September 25
Kolkata weather today remains cloudy with intermittent showers on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. The weather in Kolkata today shows temperatures ranging from 25.1°C to 32.2°C with a 93% chance of precipitation and wind speeds at 16.2 km/h. Current humidity stands at 80-89% with visibility reduced to 4-6 km due to overcast conditions.
Current Weather Conditions
The city is experiencing periods of rain with partly cloudy skies expected throughout the day. Kolkata's temperature peaked at 28.4°C yesterday, which was 4.1 degrees below normal for this time of year.
Record-Breaking Rainfall Impact
Heavy rain in Kolkata has created unprecedented havoc, with the city recording 252mm of rainfall in just seven hours overnight from Monday to Tuesday. This marks the heaviest single-day rainfall since 1986 and the sixth-highest in 137 years. The deluge was triggered by a low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha.
Key areas recorded extreme rainfall: Garia Kamdahari (332mm), Jodhpur Park (285mm), Kalighat (280mm), Topsia (275mm), and Ballygunge (264mm). Even northern parts like Thanthania received 195mm within hours.
IMD Rain Alert and Extended Forecast
IMD rain alert in Kolkata continues with an orange alert issued for West Bengal through September 26. The weather department warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph.
Kolkata weather forecast for the week ahead:
September 25: Occasional afternoon rain with temperatures 32°C/26°C and 88% rain probability
September 26: A Couple of afternoon showers with highs around 32°C and 23% rain chance
September 27: Periods of rain with 31°C/27°C and 59% precipitation probability
September 28: Thunderstorms expected with 29°C/26°C and 91% rain probability
Another fresh low-pressure system is likely to form around September 25 over the east-central Bay of Bengal, potentially bringing additional heavy rainfall to the region.
School Closures and Public Impact
Kolkata schools remain closed through September 25, with the West Bengal government preponing Durga Puja holidays by two days. Education Minister Bratya Basu announced that all government educational institutions will stay shut on September 24-25, with teachers working from home.
The decision follows 10 deaths in the city, mostly due to electrocution on waterlogged streets. Metro services between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan stations remain suspended due to track flooding, while 30 flights were cancelled and 42 were delayed at Kolkata airport.
Kolkata: Air Quality Status
Kolkata AQI currently stands at 66-84, classified as the Moderate category. PM2.5 levels measure 27-28 µg/m³ while PM10 concentrations are at 56-66 µg/m³. The continuous rainfall has helped improve air quality by washing out pollutants, with recent readings showing acceptable levels for most people.
Carbon monoxide levels remain at 373-547 ppb with ozone at 10 ppb. Despite moderate pollution levels, air quality may affect sensitive individuals, though the expected rainfall could further help clear atmospheric pollutants.
Kolkata weather alert advises residents to avoid waterlogged areas and stay indoors during intense rainfall spells. The torrential rains have significantly impacted Durga Puja preparations, with water entering several major pandals across south and central Kolkata, forcing organizers to take protective measures.