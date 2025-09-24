Kolkata Rains: City Struggles to Recover After Record-Breaking Deluge

IMD Rain Alert and Extended Forecast

IMD rain alert in Kolkata continues with an orange alert issued for West Bengal through September 26. The weather department warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph.

Kolkata weather forecast for the week ahead:

September 25: Occasional afternoon rain with temperatures 32°C/26°C and 88% rain probability

September 26: A Couple of afternoon showers with highs around 32°C and 23% rain chance

September 27: Periods of rain with 31°C/27°C and 59% precipitation probability

September 28: Thunderstorms expected with 29°C/26°C and 91% rain probability

Another fresh low-pressure system is likely to form around September 25 over the east-central Bay of Bengal, potentially bringing additional heavy rainfall to the region.