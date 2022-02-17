Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Kerala Registers 8,655 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 319 Deaths

Kerala, on Thursday, also reported 319 deaths raised the total fatalities in Kerala to 63,338, according to a government release.

Kerala Registers 8,655 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 319 Deaths
Kerala records a rise in COVID-19 cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 10:28 pm

After seeing a marginal increase over the last couple of days, the daily COVID-19 cases in Kerala dropped below 10,000 with the state on Thursday recording 8,655 fresh infections that raised the total caseload to 64,49,026. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the southern state had recorded 11,776 and 12,223 fresh cases, respectively.

Kerala, on Thursday, also reported 319 deaths raised the total fatalities in Kerala to 63,338, according to a government release. Of the deaths, 18 were reported in the last 24 hours, 108 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 193 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

With 22,707 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries in the state reached 62,85,477. As the number of recoveries were more than the new COVID-19 cases, the active cases in the state dropped below one lakh to 99,424, the release said. On Wednesday, the number of active cases was 1,13,798. As many as 64,650 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Related stories

347 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 5 More Deaths In Punjab

COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh Reports 3 More Deaths, 260 New Cases

Assam Logs 55 New COVID-19 Cases, Four More Deaths

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 1,696 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,087) and Kollam (812), the release said. Of the new cases, 87 were health workers, 24 from outside the state and 7,884 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 660, the release said. There are currently 2,14,307 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,09,925 are in home or institutional quarantine and 4,382 in hospitals, the release said.

With PTI inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Kerala Thiruvananthapuram
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

347 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 5 More Deaths In Punjab

347 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 5 More Deaths In Punjab

Delhi Govt Allows Women Candidates To Submit Applications For E-Auto Permits Till Feb 23

In Conversation with Yamini Ayiar, over the State Federalism in India

From Patchy Network To Lack Of Space, DU Students Recount Trouble Of Online Learning

Goa: UP Man Held For Morphing Woman's Photograph, Circulating It On Social Media

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases

Ukraine's Unity Day Ukrainian national flag waves over the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from some of the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed at the border of Ukraine, feels particularly perilous.

People In Ukraine Celebrate 'Day Of Unity'

Rescue workers and residents search for victims in an area affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil.

Deadly Brazil Rains Set Off Mudslides, Several Dead

India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greet each other after India won the first T20 cricket match against West Indies, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IND v WI, 1st T20: Dream Debut For Ravi Bishnoi, India Keep West Indies Winless

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival