Friday, Mar 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Kerala Records 2,190 New Coronavirus Cases

The health department has tested 32,497 samples in the last 24 hours. Out of those who were found infected, nine persons reached the state from outside while 2,041 contracted the disease through their contacts.

COVID-19 cases (Representational image) PTI Photo

Updated: 04 Mar 2022 7:41 pm

Kerala reported 2,190 new coronavirus cases and 254 virus-related deaths on Friday taking the total number of affected people in the state to 65,08,845 and the toll to 66,012. Of the deaths, three were reported in the last 24 hours, 72 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 179 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the health department said.

"Currently, there are 17,105 active COVID-19 cases in the state of which only 8.8 per cent are admitted to various hospitals in the state," the release said. Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases in Kerala -- 405 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 366 cases and Kottayam with 209 cases.

The health department has tested 32,497 samples in the last 24 hours. Out of those who were found infected, nine persons reached the state from outside while 2,041 contracted the disease through their contacts. The sources of infection of 120 are yet to be traced.

There are 20 health workers among the infected. Meanwhile, 3,878 people have recuperated from the disease on Friday taking the total recoveries in the state to 64,24,920.

With PTI Inputs

