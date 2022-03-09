Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022
Kerala Records 1,421 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 88 Deaths

With 2,130 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total recoveries reached 64,37,366 and the active cases dropped to 11,879.

Covid-19 vaccination center. (photo for representational purposes only) PTI photo

Updated: 09 Mar 2022 9:17 pm

Kerala on Wednesday recorded 1,421 fresh COVID-19 infections which raised the total caseload to 65,16,524. Also, the southern state reported 88 deaths which raised the total fatalities to 66,462 till date, according to an official press release.

Of the deaths, four were reported in the last 24 hours, 13 occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 71 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

With 2,130 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total recoveries reached 64,37,366 and the active cases dropped to 11,879, the release said. As many as 29,754 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 304 cases, Kottayam (161) and Thiruvananthapuram (149), the release said. Of the new cases, 14 were health workers, 64 from outside the State and 1,276 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 67, the release said. There are 43,384 people now under surveillance in various districts, of whom 42,289 are in home or institutional quarantine and 1,095 in hospitals, the release said.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Kerala Kerala Thiruvananthapuram
