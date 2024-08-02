Kerala Rain: Schools, Colleges Closed Across 7 Districts Amid IMD's Orange Alert

In view of the India Metorological Department's (IMD) prediction of very to very heavy rainfall across the state, Kerala government announced holiday for all educational institutions, including schools, colleges and tuition centres across seven districts including Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasragod for today.
The decision was taken as IMD issued orange alert in the Wayanad district until Saturday. Heavy rain is expected to continue in Kerala until August 5. However, examinations and interviews will be held as per the schedule in all these districts.
A holiday has been declared by Palakkad district collector as well for schools, anganwadis, tuition centres on Friday, Onmanorama reported. Colleges and residential schools like Navodaya are allowed to function in Palakkad, it added.
As per local reports, Thrissur collector Arjun Pandian also ordered for holiday in the district in view of heavy rain, strong winds and waterlogging. It has been reported that several schools are also operating as relief camps in the district.
Besides Thrissur, several schools in the Idukki and Ernakulam districts are also functioning makeshift relief camps and therefore will remain closed for classes on Friday, announced the district authorities.
Wayanad landslide: Death toll 308, rescue ops underway
Braving inclement weather conditions, rescue workers continued searching for survivors trapped inside debris. According to official reports, death toll has mounted to 308.
40 teams of rescue workers resumed search and rescue operations on Friday morning after the formation of the Bailey Bridge. The search operations are being conducted in six zones of the landslides-hit areas including Attamala and Aaranmala (first), Mundakkai (second), Punchirimattam (third), Vellarimala village (fourth), GVHSS Vellarimala (fifth), and riverbank (sixth).
Officials said approximately 300 people were still missing in the devastating landslides that hit the region.