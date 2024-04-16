National

Kerala Man Dies After Bike Gets Entangled With Security Rope Put Up For PM Modi's Visit

A man in Kerala died after his motorcycle got entangled with the rope put up as part of the security measures for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state.

PM Modi In Kerala Photo: PTI
As per PTI, the accident took place on Monday night. The deceased has ben identified as Manoj Unni, a 28-year-old resident from Vaduthala district.

Police officials have stated that Manoj was taken to the hospital shortly after the accident occurred at around 10:30 PM. Despite the quick response from witnesses, the man succumbed to his injuries.

As per local reports, the police had tried to stop the biker by signaling with hands, but the man continued forward without stopping and hit the makeshift rope barricade.   

Reports added that the makeshift barricade was tied at the turning point of SA and MG road, which had been cordoned off due to the PM's visit in Kerala.   

The family of the deceased have held the police responsible for Manoj's death. As per Mathrabhumi, Manoj's sister alleged that the rope barricade was not visible to those travelling on the road. She also stated that poor lighting in the area added to the issues faced by drivers on the road.  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the southern state of Kerala on Monday, just days before the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are scheduled to begin. The prime minister addressed two public meetings in Thissur and Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, before departing for Tamil Nadu.

