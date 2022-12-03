Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
Kerala HC Holds Special Sitting To Hear Pleas On Sabarimala

At a special sitting on Saturday, the Kerala High Court heard pleas regarding the appointment of the chief priests and pilgrim transport facilities to the famous Sabarimala temple.

Sabarimala temple
Sabarimala temple Photo: PTI

Updated: 03 Dec 2022 9:29 pm

The Kerala High Court on Saturday held a special sitting to hear pleas on the appointment of the chief priests and transport facilities for pilgrims to the famous Sabarimala temple in Pathanamthitta district.

A Bench comprising Justices Anil K Narendran and P G Ajith Kumar held the special sitting to hear a petition challenging a Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) notification that 'Mel Shanti' (chief priest)  of Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples must be Kerala-born Brahmins.

The court also heard a plea related to the facilities provided to the pilgrims at Pamba and Sannidhanam and the transport facilities by the state-run KSRTC.

The petitioners contended that the notification seeking applications from Malayali Brahmins for the particular posts were against the Right to Equality under Article 14 of the Indian Constitution.

The counsel also argued that this discrimination amounts to untouchability.

Meanwhile, TDB, which manages the hilltop shrine, told the court that the practice of Kerala-born Brahmins performing rituals has been there for a long time.

After a day-long proceeding, the court posted the matter for further hearing on December 17.

On the plea seeking improved facilities on behalf of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), the court directed the government to ensure that there are enough buses for the pilgrims.

"The district Collector and the district police chief shall make proper arrangements for pilgrims at Pamba in consultation with the special commissioner for Sabarimala and the arrangement so made should be brought to the notice of this court by Monday," the court said.

The court noted the TDB's submission that nine temporary CCTV cameras were installed at Nilakkal and 12 at Pamba, which are being monitored at the respective police control rooms.

The HC bench asked the KSRTC to provide enough buses for the pilgrims and ensure that the aged and disabled people get priority in boarding the bus. 

It also directed the KSRTC to make sure that the buses carry only a permissible number of passengers.

National Kerala High Court Sabarimala Temple Pathanamthitta District Malikappuram Temple Malayali Brahmins Right To Equality KSRTC
