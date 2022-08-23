Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
Kerala Government Working To Check Cyber Crimes Against Children: CM Tells Assembly

Kerala Chief Minister has announced the state government's continuous efforts at curbing cyber crimes against children in the state.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 12:57 pm

The Kerala government is taking various steps, like coming out with a mobile app, to prevent cyber crimes against children in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday.

  Vijayan was responding to queries in the legislative assembly regarding the increasing instances of cyber crimes against children and steps taken by his government and its agencies to tackle the problem. He said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic and resultant closure of educational institutions, online classes were held through the use of digital equipment and the internet. Extensive use of digital equipment, like mobile phones, and the internet led some children to fall into traps in the cyber world, he noted.

  To prevent this Kerala Police has devised various projects and schemes. Besides that, the state Women and Child Development Department were coming out with a mobile app to prevent cyber attacks or crimes against children, he said.

 On upload and download of illicit photographs of children by certain individuals, Vijayan said vigilant steps were being taken by the cyberdome division of the state police. He warned parents to be careful while using mobile phones in the presence of kids at home, as they would emulate them.

 Vijayan stressed the need to create awareness among parents and teachers on how to deal with such matters. Concerned at the increasing number of child pregnancies, the Kerala High Court had last month said that the easy availability of online porn can give wrong ideas to youngsters, and therefore, there was a need to educate children about the safe use of the internet.

National Cyber Crimes Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Government Covid 19 Pandemic Kerala High Court
