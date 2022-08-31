Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Kejriwal Launches Virtual School For Students Across The Country

"The admission to the schooling platform will be open for students across India and they will also be prepared by experts for entrance exams like NEET, CUET and JEE along with skill-based training," Kejriwal said at an online media briefing.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 1:06 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched a virtual school and said students from across the country will be eligible for admission.

The application process for the Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS) began on Wednesday. The school is for classes 9-12. 

"The admission to the schooling platform will be open for students across India and they will also be prepared by experts for entrance exams like NEET, CUET and JEE along with skill-based training," Kejriwal said at an online media briefing.

The chief minister said the first virtual school in the country will prove to be a  milestone in the education sector. 

Related stories

Ensure Strict Action Against Those Who Attacked AAP Leader: Arvind Kejriwal To Gujarat CM

Manish Sisodia's Honesty Stands Vindicated In Front Of Entire Nation: Arvind Kejriwal After CBI Search

Delhi 'Liquor Scam': Nadda Asks Kejriwal To Prove Innocence In Court

"There are many children who cannot go to school since there are issues like the school being far away or other obstacles. Many parents do not get their daughters educated since they don''t want to send them out.

"We are starting this virtual school to ensure they get educated. This school is inspired by virtual classes that had been necessitated due to the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

The classes will be online and recorded lectures will also be uploaded online, Kejriwal added.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Delhi AAP Government Delhi CM Virtual School Education Politics Arvind Kejriwal New Delhi
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Asia Cup, IND Vs HKG: India Aim Super 4 Spot

Asia Cup, IND Vs HKG: India Aim Super 4 Spot

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Banks, Buyers, Not Supertech, Lose Over Rs 300 Crore

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Banks, Buyers, Not Supertech, Lose Over Rs 300 Crore