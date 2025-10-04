Kejriwal Alleges Goa Congress Chief Runs Mining Firm with CM Sawant’s Backing

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleged that Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar owns a mining company operating under CM Pramod Sawant’s “blessings.”
He claimed Goa’s politics and major businesses are dominated by 13–14 influential families from both BJP and Congress.
During his three-day Goa visit, Kejriwal said people have lost faith in both major parties and vowed that AAP would form the state government in 2027.
Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), claimed on Saturday that Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar operates a mining company with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's "blessings."
Speaking at a public gathering in North Goa's Mayem constituency during the opening of AAP leader Shrikrishna Parab's office, Kejriwal asserted—quoting an exchange with another passenger en route to Goa—that Patkar is the owner of mines in the coastal state.
“That cannot happen (owning mines) without the blessings of the chief minister. Both are together. They just claim to have different political affiliations - one is Congress and the other is the BJP,” he said.
Over the past 60 years, Kejriwal said, 13-14 families have maintained their grip over politics in Goa.
“Their grandfather was contesting, then their son and now their grandson is contesting the election,” he said, adding that such individuals do not contest polls for the sake of the people but for their own benefits.
“These families are not just in the BJP, but also in the Congress. Even major businesses, contracts and big land parcels are with them,” he claimed.
The former Delhi chief minister, who landed in Goa on Friday night on a three-day visit to the coastal state, stated that the time is perfect to "change" the system so that the people have rights over their resources.
Speaking to reporters at Dabolim Airport, he had declared that following the 2027 assembly elections, the AAP would independently constitute the Goan government. Now, the AAP has two MLAs in the 40-member Goa assembly.
People no longer trust the opposition Congress and the ruling BJP, according to Kejriwal. “The BJP has been ruling Goa for the last 13 years. The Congress has been supporting the BJP to form the government by providing MLAs,” he claimed.
With PTI inputs.