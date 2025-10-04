Kejriwal Alleges Goa Congress Chief Runs Mining Firm with CM Sawant’s Backing

AAP leader accuses BJP and Congress of collusion, says Goa’s politics controlled by a few powerful families.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kejriwal bail verdict supreme court
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Photo: X/@ArvindKejriwal
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleged that Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar owns a mining company operating under CM Pramod Sawant’s “blessings.”

  • He claimed Goa’s politics and major businesses are dominated by 13–14 influential families from both BJP and Congress.

  • During his three-day Goa visit, Kejriwal said people have lost faith in both major parties and vowed that AAP would form the state government in 2027.

Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), claimed on Saturday that Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar operates a mining company with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's "blessings."

Speaking at a public gathering in North Goa's Mayem constituency during the opening of AAP leader Shrikrishna Parab's office, Kejriwal asserted—quoting an exchange with another passenger en route to Goa—that Patkar is the owner of mines in the coastal state.

“That cannot happen (owning mines) without the blessings of the chief minister. Both are together. They just claim to have different political affiliations - one is Congress and the other is the BJP,” he said.

Over the past 60 years, Kejriwal said, 13-14 families have maintained their grip over politics in Goa.

“Their grandfather was contesting, then their son and now their grandson is contesting the election,” he said, adding that such individuals do not contest polls for the sake of the people but for their own benefits.

“These families are not just in the BJP, but also in the Congress. Even major businesses, contracts and big land parcels are with them,” he claimed.

Related Content
Related Content
Arvind Kejriwal - | Photo: @ArvindKejriwal via PTI
AAP Slams Amit Shah, Alleges BJP Plotted Kejriwal’s Removal As Delhi CM

BY Outlook News Desk

The former Delhi chief minister, who landed in Goa on Friday night on a three-day visit to the coastal state, stated that the time is perfect to "change" the system so that the people have rights over their resources.

Speaking to reporters at Dabolim Airport, he had declared that following the 2027 assembly elections, the AAP would independently constitute the Goan government.  Now, the AAP has two MLAs in the 40-member Goa assembly.

People no longer trust the opposition Congress and the ruling BJP, according to Kejriwal. “The BJP has been ruling Goa for the last 13 years. The Congress has been supporting the BJP to form the government by providing MLAs,” he claimed. 

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India’s Squad For Australia Tour 2025: Gill Replaces Rohit As Captain, Kohli Returns

  2. AUS-W vs SL-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Match Has Been Called Off In Colombo

  3. New Zealand Vs Australia Highlights, 3rd T20I: Marsh Powers AUS To Series Win Against NZ, Gets Maiden T20I Ton

  4. India's Home Test Dominance Over West Indies Continues - Check Stats

  5. IND Vs WI, 1st Test: Mohammed Siraj, Dhruv Jurel Drive India To Dominant Innings And 140-Run Victory

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CPI (M) Reaches Out To Hindu Groups, Choosing Pragmatism Over Ideology In Kerala Politics

  2. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps

  3. Canada Theatre Halts Screening Of Indian Films After Violent Attacks

  4. Legible Prescriptions Now A Legal Requirement: Punjab HC's Directive

  5. BJP Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Flag-Bearer of Anti-India Forces' Over Colombia Remarks

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Scores Huge; Earns Close To Rajnikanth's Coolie

  4. Kantara The Legend: Chapter 1 Review | A Feast For The Eyes, Yet Emotionally Elusive

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Beats Param Sundari

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

  2. Canada Theatre Halts Screening Of Indian Films After Violent Attacks

  3. Indonesia School Collapse: Three More Bodies Found, Death Toll Rises To Eight

  4. Japan LDP leadership Vote May Bring First Woman Or Youngest Prime Minister

  5. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Nadu Bans ‘Coldrif’ Cough Syrup After Child Deaths In MP And Rajasthan

  2. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  3. Israel Prepares To Implement First Phase Of Trump-Backed Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  4. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

  6. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  7. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  8. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra