Centre Assures Delhi HC Of Allotting Accommodation To Arvind Kejriwal Within 10 Days

The Centre on Thursday assured the Delhi High Court that an appropriate government accommodation would be allotted to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal within ten days, PTI reported.
The assurance was given during a hearing before Justice Sachin Datta on a petition filed by the AAP, which sought directions to the Union government for allotment of an official bungalow to Kejriwal, following his resignation as Chief Minister in October last year.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the Centre, told the court, “He will be allotted the appropriate accommodation within 10 days from today. Your Lordship may record my statement.”
Justice Datta, while recording the submission, remarked that such matters relating to government accommodation should be addressed and resolved appropriately, not just for politicians, but for other public servants as well.
Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, representing AAP, raised concerns over the type of accommodation being considered. “In the past, Kejriwal was allotted a Type 7 or Type 8 bungalow. The current offer cannot be a downgrade to Type 5. This is not a matter of special treatment,” Mehra argued.
Responding with a hint of sarcasm, the Solicitor General commented, “Aam Aadmi never fights for Type 8.”
Mehra responded stating, “That kind of sloganeering is fit for elections, not a courtroom.” The exchange prompted the judge to step in and steer the proceedings back on track.
Justice Datta advised both parties to resolve the matter amicably, noting, “If you’re not happy with the allotment, you can always refuse it. But the solution lies in dialogue.”
The court also observed that a broader policy approach might be needed by the Ministry to ensure fairness in such matters. “This issue of allotment arises frequently—not just for politicians but for others as well. The existing practices may need reconsideration,” the judge added.
Kejriwal, according to the petition, vacated his official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road on October 4, 2024, shortly after stepping down from office. Since then, he has been temporarily residing at the official accommodation of another party leader in the Mandi House area.
The court granted liberty to Kejriwal and AAP to approach the government again if they find the allotted accommodation unsatisfactory.
With PTI inputs