Karnataka To Consider One Per Cent Reservation For Nomadic Communities, Says Siddaramaiah

A delegation of office-bearers from the Nomadic Communities Federation met the Chief Minister at Vidhana Soudha and submitted a memorandum seeking internal reservation.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Karnataka To Consider One Per Cent Reservation For Nomadic Communities, Says Siddaramaiah
Siddaramaiah | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday reiterated his government’s commitment to ensuring social justice for nomadic communities.

  • A delegation of office-bearers from the Nomadic Communities Federation met the Chief Minister at Vidhana Soudha and submitted a memorandum seeking internal reservation.

  • Siddaramaiah noted that the government had made sincere efforts to provide internal reservation and remained committed to resolving the current confusions surrounding the issue on a priority basis.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday reiterated his government’s commitment to ensuring social justice for nomadic communities, assuring that the proposal for a one per cent reservation for them would be carefully examined and appropriate measures taken.

A delegation of office-bearers from the Nomadic Communities Federation met the Chief Minister at Vidhana Soudha and submitted a memorandum seeking internal reservation and other welfare measures. Responding to their appeal, Siddaramaiah assured that the government would address their concerns.

“The government is committed to ensuring social justice for nomadic communities and will examine how one per cent reservation can be provided to them and take appropriate action,” the Chief Minister said.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah - File image
Karnataka Caste Census: State Report Recommends 51% Reservation For Backward Communities

BY PTI

He further added, “Our government has implemented the SCP/TSP (Scheduled Caste Plan/Tribal Sub-Plan) programmes for the upliftment of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The objective of the government is to ensure that everyone receives justice. The government has no intention of merging one caste with another or doing injustice to any community. A solution will be found for this, and justice will be provided.”

Related Content
Related Content

Siddaramaiah noted that the government had made sincere efforts to provide internal reservation and remained committed to resolving the current confusions surrounding the issue on a priority basis.

The delegation urged the Chief Minister to accord priority to granting a one per cent separate reservation for nomadic communities, in accordance with the recommendations of retired Justice Nagamohan Das. They also demanded the establishment of a separate development corporation for nomadic communities and the introduction of a special economic package to support their welfare.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Proteas Eye Series Victory Against PAK In Lahore

  2. Bangladesh Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: Hosts Play For Pride As Windies Chase Clean Sweep

  3. Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: AFG Eye Series-Sealing Win In Harare

  4. ‘Chak De!’ Returns: India Forge Fabulous New Chapter In Women’s Cricket

  5. The Making Of Jemimah Rodrigues: How Mumbai Prodigy Soared To India's Cricketing Zenith

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  2. How The RSS Has Become A Cultural Hegemon

  3. Uttarakhand High Court Orders Action Against BJP Leader Over Alleged Role In Communal Violence Plot

  4. Anand Mishra: Former IPS Officer And BJP’s New Face From Buxar

  5. Sukhu Promises Old Pension Scheme, Free Healthcare if INDIA Bloc Wins Bihar

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Sudan Civil War: At Least 1,500 Reportedly Killed in Two Days as El-Fasher Falls to RSF, Army Withdraws

  2. Indian-Origin Businessman Killed After Confronting Man Urinating on His Car in Canada

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. 19 Days After Declaring Peace, Israel Hits Gaza With Airstrikes - In Photos

  5. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius November 2025 Horoscope: Progressive Month With Steady Growth In Education, Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Kalinga Literary Festival 2026: Booker Prize Winners To Lead Line-Up In Bhubaneswar

  3. Cyclone Montha Update: Weakened System Triggers Heavy Rainfall in West Bengal and Gujarat

  4. ‘Chak De!’ Returns: India Forge Fabulous New Chapter In Women’s Cricket

  5. Himachal High Court Issues Notice to State and KCCB over Alleged Misuse of Funds in Dehra Bypoll

  6. Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Live Streaming, AIFF Super Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Kolkata Derby

  7. Capricorn November 2025 Horoscope: Steady Month With Growth In Career, Finances, Education, And Relationships

  8. Dempo SC 1-1 Chennaiyin FC Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Spoils Shared Between Golden Eagles And Marina Machans