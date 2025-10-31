Karnataka To Consider One Per Cent Reservation For Nomadic Communities, Says Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday reiterated his government’s commitment to ensuring social justice for nomadic communities.
A delegation of office-bearers from the Nomadic Communities Federation met the Chief Minister at Vidhana Soudha and submitted a memorandum seeking internal reservation.
Siddaramaiah noted that the government had made sincere efforts to provide internal reservation and remained committed to resolving the current confusions surrounding the issue on a priority basis.
“The government is committed to ensuring social justice for nomadic communities and will examine how one per cent reservation can be provided to them and take appropriate action,” the Chief Minister said.
He further added, “Our government has implemented the SCP/TSP (Scheduled Caste Plan/Tribal Sub-Plan) programmes for the upliftment of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The objective of the government is to ensure that everyone receives justice. The government has no intention of merging one caste with another or doing injustice to any community. A solution will be found for this, and justice will be provided.”
The delegation urged the Chief Minister to accord priority to granting a one per cent separate reservation for nomadic communities, in accordance with the recommendations of retired Justice Nagamohan Das. They also demanded the establishment of a separate development corporation for nomadic communities and the introduction of a special economic package to support their welfare.
With PTI inputs