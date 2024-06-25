National

Karnataka: Suraj Revanna To Undergo Medical, Psychiatric Test In Sexual Assault Case Today

Karnataka legislator Suraj Revanna has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a male JDS worker.

Karnataka legislator Suraj Revanna
Karnataka legislator Suraj Revanna, arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a male JDS worker is likely to undergo a medical test and psychiatric evaluation on Tuesday.

Suraj Revanna, the elder brother of expelled JDS leader and rape accused Prajwal Revanna. He is also the son of Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna and the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Dewe Gowda.

Reportedly, the tests will be conducted at Bowring Hospital. The victim who was allegedly sexually assaulted by Suraj Revanna has already undergone 15 medical tests.

It is also said that the Karnataka MLC will also undergo a potency test at the hospital.

Earlier, the Karnataka Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken Suraj Revanna into their custody until July 1.

Suraj Revanna allegedly sexually assaulted the party worker on June 16 at his family's farmhouse in Gannikada. An FIR was filed against him on June 22, and he was arrested a day later.

Ahead of his arrest, Suraj Revanna had filed a complaint against two men over an alleged attempt to extort money from him by threatening to file a false sexual assault case. Following the complaint, Karnataka Police had booked both the persons.

Suraj Revanna's close aide, Shivakumar had reportedly filed the police complaint on the former's behalf against Chethan K S and his brother-in-law. Chethan K S who is said to be a JDS worker filed a counter complaint accusing Suraj Revanna of sexually assaulting him.

Reportedly, Chethan had become the politician's friend and started working for the 'Suraj Revanna Brigade'.

