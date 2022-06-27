Karnataka Launches ‘Kashi Yatra’ Scheme

The Karnataka government on Monday gave its nod to the ‘Kashi Yatra’ project offering a cash assistance of Rs 5,000 to each of the 30,000 pilgrims willing to take up a pilgrimage to Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

In its order, the government authorised the religious endowment department commissioner to utilise Rs 7 crore sanctioned for the ‘Kashi Yatra’, as read out in the budget speech by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai under the accounts head of ‘Assistance to Manasa Sarovara Pilgrims’.

In a statement, the Minister for Religious Endowment, Hajj and Wakf, Shashikala Jolle said those willing to avail themselves of the benefit should be the native of Karnataka and have to furnish proof of their domicile of origin in Karnataka such as their voter ID, Aadhaar Card or ration card.

The applicants should be above 18 years old and have to furnish their age proof, the Minister said.

She added that those who took up pilgrimage from April 1 to June 30 and want to take benefit of the ‘Kashi Yatra’ scheme would have to furnish proof that they visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple such as their darshan ticket or waiting list, ‘Pooja Receipt’, and submit it to the commissioner of religious endowment department in the prescribed proforma.

Any pilgrim taking up the government-sponsored ‘Kashi Yatra’ would get the benefit only once in a life time, Jolle said.

(With PTI inputs)