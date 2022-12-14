Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Karnataka HC Imposes Rs 5 Lakh Fine On Government For 'Delay' In Panchayat Elections

Karnataka HC Imposes Rs 5 Lakh Fine On Government For 'Delay' In Panchayat Elections

The HC, however, gave the state three months to complete the delimitation exercise as well as complete the reservation list for OBCs for these elections.

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 8:13 pm

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the state government for its alleged "delaying tactics" over conducting the Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections.

The HC, however, gave the state three months to complete the delimitation exercise as well as complete the reservation list for OBCs for these elections.

The division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi heard the petition filed by the Karnataka State Election Commission seeking direction to the government to issue the delimitation list and quash the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

A senior advocate appearing for the delimitation commission constituted by the state for delimitation of zilla and taluk panchayat constituencies, sought 90 days time for the completion of the delimitation exercise.

The HC termed the process snail-paced and said seeking extension of time repeatedly was improper. The HC castigated the government and said it had failed to complete the process even after being granted six months and it looked like an attempt to subvert the HC order.

In its order, the HC said, "Though we are not approving the approach of the State Government and State Delimitation Commission, but only to give opportunity so as to meet the ends of justice, we are extending the period till February 2, 2023."

"The state government and the State Delimitation Commission shall take all requisite steps before February 1, 2023, so as to complete the entire exercise of delimitation and reservation in respect of upcoming elections of Taluk and Zilla panchayats, before Jan 31, 2022 and submit a compliance report on the next date of hearing, February 2, 2023."

On May 24, 2022, a bench of the HC had asked the state to complete both the OBC reservation list and delimitation exercise within 12 weeks.

On Wednesday, the HC directed the government to pay the cost of Rs 5 lakh before January 28. Of this, Rs 2 lakh will be deposited with the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, Rs 2 lakh to the Advocates Association, Bengaluru and Rs 1 lakh to the Advocates Clerks Welfare Association.

-With PTI Input

