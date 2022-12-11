Karnataka CM Favours NDA Like Training For Middle-Level Police Personnel

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday favoured training for middle-level police personnel on the lines of National Defence Academy (NDA).

He said, low-rank police personnel and IPS officers get the best training, but not the middle-level personnel.

Training for them must be more effective and for this a separate training centre, syllabus and various courses are required as it will help them to work with more dedication, he added.

Bommai was speaking at the investiture ceremony held for the presentation of President's Police medal to the police personnel at Raj Bhavan here in presence of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

Noting that the police have the responsibility of maintaining law and order as well as crime prevention, he said, of late, technology based crimes are on the rise but evidence is left out in this mode of crimes.

Technology used by the police needs to be strengthened further, he said and added that the grants required for this purpose will be provided in the next budget with the help of experts.

Stressing on the modernisation of police force as well as Forensic Sciences Laboratories, Bommai said the state-of-the-art FSL labs are required since it will play an important role in the detection of crime and two labs are established in Hubballi and Ballari. At the same time, crime detection must happen without delay, he said.

The Chief Minister also stressed on the need to take more stringent steps to check irregularities in police recruitment.

-With PTI Input