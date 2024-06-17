National

Karnataka: BJP Leader Dies Of Cardiac Arrest During Protest Against Fuel Price Hike

MB Bhanuprakash collapsed after suffering cardiac arrest while getting into his car after addressing BJP workers at the protest in Karnataka's Shivamogga against state government's fuel price hike move

Bhanuprakash (69), had earlier served as the party's state vice-president and district president
info_icon

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MLC MB Bhanuprakash died of cardiac arrest in Karnataka's Shivamogga on Monday during a protest organised by the party against the state government's recent decision to increase VAT on petrol and diesel, resulting in a price hike of the fuels .

Bhanuprakash (69), who had earlier served as the party's state vice-president and district president, led the protest in Shivamogga and addressed the workers. He collapsed while getting into his car, a police source was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"He collapsed after suffering cardiac arrest while getting into his car," the police source said. "He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but could not be saved."

Petrol prices have gone up by Rs three per litre and diesel by Rs 3.5 per litre following the Karnataka government's decision to increase the sales tax on them on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Fuel Price Hike: Amid Row, CM Says Petrol, Diesel Rates Still Lower Than Many States

Slamming the BJP over staging state-wide protests against the fuel price hike, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday challenged the party to organise demonstrations against the Centre over "injustice" to the State.

As the BJP called for protest over the decision of the Karnataka government to increase VAT on petrol and diesel, chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that state's taxes on fuel remain lower than most south Indian states "and similar economy-sized states like Maharashtra".

According to officials, the hike is aimed at resource mobilisation. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is also the Finance minister, reviewed the state's revenue generation and fiscal position and took the decision.

The increase in fuel prices comes days after the Lok Sabha election results, in which NDA got 19 out of 28 seats in Karnataka, with the BJP winning 17 and JD(S) two. The ruling Congress in the state won nine seats.

Reacting to the criticism by BJP, Karntaka CM Siddaramaiah put out a series posts on X on Sunday. He said, "The Government of Karnataka has increased VAT on petrol to 29.84% and on diesel to 18.44%. Even after this hike, our state’s taxes on fuel remain lower than most South Indian states and similar economy-sized states like Maharashtra."

Despite the VAT hike, diesel prices in Karnataka are still lower than in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, the chief minister said, adding that his government remains "committed to keeping fuel prices reasonable for citizens."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 17: Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Manipur Situation; Putin To Visit North Korea Tomorrow
  2. Day In Pics: June 17, 2024
  3. Kanchanjungha Express Accident LIVE: 9 Dead, Railway Min At Site; Signal Was Defective, Says Railway Source
  4. Newly Elected MP Ramvir Bidhuri Requests BJP Chief To Relieve Him Of LoP Post In Delhi Assembly
  5. BJP Gears Up For State Polls, Names In-Charges For Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkand An J&K | Know Who Is Placed Where
Entertainment News
  1. Angelina Jolie Gets Elegant Design Of Tiny Bird As A Tattoo
  2. Taapsee Pannu Reveals She Was First Brought Into Bollywood Because Of Her Resemblance With Preity Zinta
  3. Alia Bhatt Leaves Internet In Awe With Unseen Pic Of Ranbir Kapoor, Daughter Raha
  4. 'Bhairava Anthem' From 'Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas, Diljit Dosanjh Ignite The Screens With Their Energy And Swag
  5. ‘Seinfeld’ Actor Hiram Kasten Dies At 71 After Prolonged Illness
Sports News
  1. Euro 2024: Ralf Rangnick Says Austria Must Believe In Hopes Of France Upset
  2. Today World Sports News Live: Belgium Vs Slovakia At UEFA Euro 2024; Bryson DeChambeau Wins US Open Golf
  3. Rory McIlroy's US Open Misses Will Haunt Him For The Rest Of His Life, Says Nick Faldo
  4. Euro 2024: Marcus Rashford Did Not Deserve England Spot, Says Erik Ten Hag
  5. Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari Wins After An Intense Battle With Toyota - In Pics
World News
  1. North Korea Says Russian President Putin Will Arrive In The North On Tuesday
  2. Are You A Parent? This Is How You Can Help Your Kid Overcome Bedtime Anxiety
  3. ‘Heat Dome’ Set To Strike NYC; Follow These Experts' Advice to Stay Cool And Prevent Heat Illness
  4. 'Making Fun Of Short People': Walmart's New Cart Design Draws Criticism From Shoppers
  5. Israeli Officials Say Netanyahu Has Dissolved The War Cabinet After Key Partner Bolted Government
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal: 9 Dead As Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjungha Express; Signal Jump Likely Cause | Key Points
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday
  4. Chinese Coast Guard Says Philippines 'Responsible' For Supply Ship's Collision With Chinese Vessel In South China Sea
  5. Kanchanjungha Express Accident LIVE: 9 Dead, Railway Min At Site; Signal Was Defective, Says Railway Source
  6. Neeraj Chopra In Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games: Athletes, Events, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know
  7. Breaking News June 17: Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Manipur Situation; Putin To Visit North Korea Tomorrow
  8. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s