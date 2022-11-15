Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Kanhaiya Targets AAP Over 'Failure' To Deliver, Says Oxygen Cylinders Were Not Available In Delhi During Covid Wave

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in his rallies often asks people to not "waste" their votes on Congress but choose his party instead. 

Kanhaiya Kumar
Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar accused the Aam Aadmi Party Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Nov 2022 10:24 pm

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of failing to deliver on its promises and claimed the people in Delhi, where AAP is in power, didn't get oxygen cylinders during the second COVID-19 wave. He also alleged that AAP never delivered on promises made during the 2011 anti-corruption movement, after forming the government in Delhi. 

"Everyone in Delhi knows that promises made during Anna Hazare's Andolan (in 2011) were eventually shelved (by AAP). Then, they started saying they are improving schools. I was in Delhi during the COVID-19 pandemic. Like people not getting oxygen cylinders at the Ahmedabad civil hospital, the cylinders were not available in Delhi also," Kumar told reporters at the state Congress headquarters.

He said AAP is confusing people in Gujarat who are fed up with BJP and looking for an alternative. "There is a difference between what is being told and what is being delivered. In Gujarat, they (AAP) are confusing those voters who are fed up with BJP and want a change. I want to tell those voters that the Congress is the only option in Gujarat if you want to bring a change" he said.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in his rallies often asks people to not "waste" their votes on Congress but choose his party instead. Earlier in the day, Kumar was in Banaskantha district to extend support to Gujarat Congress working president Jignesh Mevani, who has been renominated from the Vadgam Assembly seat.

Kumar said the people of Gujarat need to keep in mind the recent Morbi bridge tragedy which killed 135 lives. He also appealed to people to make a "new beginning" by ending the 27-year rule of the BJP.

"I want to appeal that don't be emotional but decide after considering real issues, such as drinking water, problems being faced by farmers, slums, high electricity prices, corruption in MNREGA and murders of RTI activists. People of Gujarat need to decide whether they want the Mahatma Gandhi-Sardar Patel model or the model based on lies," the former JNU Students Union president said. The Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.

(With PTI inputs)

