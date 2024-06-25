Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Now At 59; NHRC Issues Notice To Tamil Nadu Govt, DGP | Latest Updates

The death toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy rose to 59 on Tuesday, the district administration said. Meanwhile, a total of 156 people are undergoing treatment across hospitals.
A total of 223 patients were admitted to the four hospitals -- Kallakurichi Government Medical College hospital, JIPMER hospital, Government Mohan Kumaramangalam college and hospital, and Government Villupuram Medical college and hospital -- after consuming illicit liquor, which allegedly contained methanol in it.
AIADMK leaders had also hit out at the DMK-led government in the state over the hooch tragedy
KALLAKURICHI HOOCH TRAGEDY | LATEST UPDATES
NHRC Issues Notice To Tamil Nadu Govt
The National Human Rights Commission on Tuesday issued notices to the Tamil Nadu government and the Director General of Police (DGP) in connection with the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district, seeking a report within a week.
The NHRC, in a statement, said that it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that several people lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor in Kallakurichi.
It was reported that a large number of people including women are undergoing treatment in hospitals and some of them are in a serious condition. The NHRC noted that if the news reports are true, then it raises a serious violation of the right to life of the victims.
The exclusive power of regulating the production, manufacturing, possession, transportation, purchase and sale of liquor lies with the states.
Accordingly, notices have been issued to the chief secretary and DGP of Tamil Nadu, seeking a detail report within one week, the statement added.
It said that the report is expected to comprise of the status of the FIR, the medical treatment of the victims who are hospitalised and the status of compensation disbursement to the affected families by the state government.
The commission has also asked for details of the action taken against "delinquent officers responsible for the tragedy", it said.
AIADMK MLAs Suspended From Assembly
Amid ruckus over the hooch tragedy in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Speaker M Appavu on Tuesday suspended AIADMK MLAs for one business day.
The opposition leaders had created c chaos in the house by demanding for an extensive discussion on the Kallakurichi spurious liquor case.
Notably, DMK Minister KN Nehru had asked for the suspension of AIADMK MLAs for the whole session. However, Chief Minister MK Stalin intervened and said that another chance can be given to the opposition leaders, requesting an one day suspension for the leaders.
Stalin also said that the opposition leaders were doing so to "divert the attention of the people", adding that he had given a detailed explanation of the tragedy in the attention motion.
Death Toll Rises To 59
The death toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy rose to 59 on Tuesday, officials said. So far 32 persons have died at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital, 20 at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem, 4 at Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital while three at Puducherry's JIPMER.
A total of 156 people are undergoing treatment at these four hospitals with one another person at the Royapetta Hospital in Chennai.
AIADMK Leader Alleged Involvement Of Top Leaders In Case
Earlier, AIADMK leader D Jayakumar slammed the Stalin-led government over the tragedy. He alleged that many top leaders were involved in the case and that is why the state government did not transfer the case to the CBI.
"Why is the case not being transferred to CBI? They are scared that if the CBI investigates, many top leaders of the ruling government will be caught. They formed a one-man commission. What is the use of that? That is just for the sake of it. Such a commission will dilute the real issue," Jayakumar was cited as saying by news agency ANI.
He also alleged that the DMK government failed to maintain the law and order situation in the state, saying that illicit liquor and drugs were very open in the state.
(With inputs from agencies)