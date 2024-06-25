National

Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Now At 59; NHRC Issues Notice To Tamil Nadu Govt, DGP | Latest Updates

Notices have been issued to the chief secretary and DGP of Tamil Nadu, seeking a detail report within one week, the statement added.

PTI
Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy. | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The death toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy rose to 59 on Tuesday, the district administration said. Meanwhile, a total of 156 people are undergoing treatment across hospitals.

A total of 223 patients were admitted to the four hospitals -- Kallakurichi Government Medical College hospital, JIPMER hospital, Government Mohan Kumaramangalam college and hospital, and Government Villupuram Medical college and hospital -- after consuming illicit liquor, which allegedly contained methanol in it.

AIADMK leaders had also hit out at the DMK-led government in the state over the hooch tragedy

KALLAKURICHI HOOCH TRAGEDY | LATEST UPDATES

NHRC Issues Notice To Tamil Nadu Govt

The National Human Rights Commission on Tuesday issued notices to the Tamil Nadu government and the Director General of Police (DGP) in connection with the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district, seeking a report within a week.

The NHRC, in a statement, said that it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that several people lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor in Kallakurichi.

It was reported that a large number of people including women are undergoing treatment in hospitals and some of them are in a serious condition. The NHRC noted that if the news reports are true, then it raises a serious violation of the right to life of the victims.

The exclusive power of regulating the production, manufacturing, possession, transportation, purchase and sale of liquor lies with the states.

Accordingly, notices have been issued to the chief secretary and DGP of Tamil Nadu, seeking a detail report within one week, the statement added.

It said that the report is expected to comprise of the status of the FIR, the medical treatment of the victims who are hospitalised and the status of compensation disbursement to the affected families by the state government.

The commission has also asked for details of the action taken against "delinquent officers responsible for the tragedy", it said.

AIADMK MLAs Suspended From Assembly

Amid ruckus over the hooch tragedy in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Speaker M Appavu on Tuesday suspended AIADMK MLAs for one business day.

The opposition leaders had created c chaos in the house by demanding for an extensive discussion on the Kallakurichi spurious liquor case.

Notably, DMK Minister KN Nehru had asked for the suspension of AIADMK MLAs for the whole session. However, Chief Minister MK Stalin intervened and said that another chance can be given to the opposition leaders, requesting an one day suspension for the leaders.

Stalin also said that the opposition leaders were doing so to "divert the attention of the people", adding that he had given a detailed explanation of the tragedy in the attention motion.

Death Toll Rises To 59

The death toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy rose to 59 on Tuesday, officials said. So far 32 persons have died at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital, 20 at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem, 4 at Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital while three at Puducherry's JIPMER.

A total of 156 people are undergoing treatment at these four hospitals with one another person at the Royapetta Hospital in Chennai.

AIADMK Leader Alleged Involvement Of Top Leaders In Case

Earlier, AIADMK leader D Jayakumar slammed the Stalin-led government over the tragedy. He alleged that many top leaders were involved in the case and that is why the state government did not transfer the case to the CBI.

"Why is the case not being transferred to CBI? They are scared that if the CBI investigates, many top leaders of the ruling government will be caught. They formed a one-man commission. What is the use of that? That is just for the sake of it. Such a commission will dilute the real issue," Jayakumar was cited as saying by news agency ANI.

He also alleged that the DMK government failed to maintain the law and order situation in the state, saying that illicit liquor and drugs were very open in the state.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajasthan: Brick Kiln Owner Stabbed To Death; Family Sets Suspect's Dhaba, Shop On Fire
  2. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Nagpur Airport Gets Bomb Threat Again; Congress Issues Whip To Its LS MPs
  3. 'No One Contacted Us': TMC Claims INDIA Bloc Didn't Consult Them For Choosing K Suresh As LS Speaker
  4. Explicit Videos Case: Another FIR Against Prajwal Revanna; Former MP Sent To Police Custody Till June 29
  5. Day In Pics: June 25, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Seemingly Responds To Dave Grohl's 'Live' Comment On Eras Tour | A Timeline Of The Controversy
  2. Zaheer Iqbal 'Gifts' Swanky BMW i7 To Wife Sonakshi Sinha; Video Goes Viral
  3. From Kunal Kapoor In ‘Vishwambhara’ To Saif Ali Khan In ‘Devara’, 5 Bollywood Actors Making Waves In South Indian Cinema
  4. Avika Gor And Her Innate Desire To Explore Different Realms Of Storytelling
  5. Ashok Kumar Beniwal: I Lost 9 KGs For My Role In ‘Jahangir National University’ AKA ‘JNU’
Sports News
  1. Denmark Vs Serbia, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship Group C Match
  2. New Zealand Women's Tour Of England 2024 Live Streaming: Squads, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  3. ICC T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli's Batting Woes, Worry And Glimpses Of Magic
  4. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
  5. Frank Duckworth: DLS Method's Co-Inventor Passes Away Aged 84
World News
  1. Taylor Swift Seemingly Responds To Dave Grohl's 'Live' Comment On Eras Tour | A Timeline Of The Controversy
  2. Two Deaths Reported As Midwest Flooding Causes Severe Damage, Forces Evacuations
  3. Preity Zinta, Sonam Kapoor And More: Bollywood Shines Bright At Paris Haute Couture Week 2024
  4. Kenyan Parliament Set Ablaze Amid Anti-Tax Riots, Several Protestors Shot
  5. Malaysia And Thailand Looking To Join BRICS | Here's Why
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  2. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  5. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  6. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  7. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  8. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Nagpur Airport Gets Bomb Threat Again; Congress Issues Whip To Its LS MPs