Senior Advocate Fali S Nariman Passes Away At 95

Eminent jurist senior advocate Fali S Nariman passed away on Wednesday at the age of 95. Fali S Nariman was unwell for the past few days and passed away at 12:45 am on Wednesday, LiveLaw reported.
Born in 1929, Fali S Nariman practiced law for more than 70 years. He was enrolled as an advocate of the Bombay High Court in November 1950 and was designated senior advocate in the 1961.
He was a senior advocate to the Supreme Court of India since 1972 and was the President of the Bar Association of India from 1991 to 2010. He was appointed Additional Solicitor General of India in May 1972, when he moved from Bombay to Delhi.
The veteran jurist was conferred the Padma Bhushan in January 1991 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2007.
Fali S Nariman was also the vice–chairman of the International Court of Arbitration of the ICC (International Chamber of Commerce) Paris, from 1989 till 2005, and the president of International Council for Commercial Arbitration, besides holding other eminent posts, an Indian Express report mentioned.
He was also the chairman of the Executive Committee of the International Commission of Jurists, Geneva, from 1995 to 1997.
"He devoted his life to making justice accessible to common citizens. I am pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace," PM Modi said.