Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Over 100 Persons Affected By Land Acquisition File Nominations

211 total candidates filed, with 117 on deadline day including over 100 land acquisition victims from RRR, Pharma City, and Lagacherla, protesting unpaid dues and seeking project reversals.
Farmers queued with placards and slogans, turning the bypoll into a grievance forum amid brief clashes; also joined by youth, Mala groups, and retirees on unrelated demands.
Scrutiny October 22, withdrawals by October 24; polling November 11, results November 14—no ballots needed, highlighting symbolic nature of many filings in high-profile urban seat.
The Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll saw a surge in nominations, with over 100 individuals directly impacted by land acquisitions for major infrastructure projects filing papers on Tuesday, pushing the total count to 211 candidates for the November 11 polling date. The rush, which extended filing hours past midnight despite the 3 p.m. deadline, included farmers from the Regional Ring Road (RRR) alignment, Pharma City in Yacharam, and Lagacherla projects, who used the platform to spotlight unresolved compensation claims and call for realignments or cancellations.
Election officials accommodated the queue, processing around 117 submissions on the final day alone, bringing the cumulative to 211—far surpassing initial expectations of under 100. Among the protest filers were RRR-affected landowners demanding route changes to avert further displacements, Yacharam farmers chanting "We don’t want Pharma City, we want our lands back" outside the Shaikpet Tahsildar’s office, and Lagacherla groups seeking full restitution. Tension briefly escalated with slogan-shouting demonstrations, highlighting rural distress in this upscale urban constituency triggered by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath.
The influx also featured unemployed youth unions pushing for job quotas, Mala community members opposing Scheduled Caste sub-categorisation, and retired employees advocating post-retirement perks, diluting focus on main contenders like BRS's Maganti Sunitha, BJP's Lankala Deepak Reddy, and Congress hopefuls.