Day After Students Clash Security Beefed Up At JNU To Maintain Peace: Delhi Police

Security has been tightened at the Jawaharlal Nehru University to maintain peace and ensure no untoward incident takes place again, a day after a clash in the campus over non-vegetarian food, police said on Monday.

Two groups of students clashed at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Kaveri Hostel on Sunday allegedly over serving of non-vegetarian food on Ram Navami in the mess, with police saying six students were injured in the violence.

According to police, the security both inside and outside the campus has been stepped up. Police personnel have been deployed only outside the campus till now while the security inside the campus is being taken care of by the university's security guards.

"Our personnel have not been deployed inside the JNU campus yet because the varsity has not requested for our security yet. However, we are monitoring the situation," a senior police officer said.

"We have deployed our teams outside the campus. If the university makes a request, definitely our personnel will be deployed inside the campus. The university has its own security which has been deployed inside the campus," the officer added.

According to sources, the Vice-Chancellor of the university Santishree D Pandit was outstation when the incident took place and as the information reached her, she immediately reached last night to monitor the situation.

Several purported videos of the violence surfaced on social media, with one of them showing a student, Akhtarista Ansari, bleeding from the head. Officials have not confirmed the authenticity of the videos.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter on late Sunday night, Ansari whose photo went viral said that she has been discharged from the hospital and was feeling better.

"I have been discharged from AIIMS and i am better now. Thanks to everyone for checking on me. The fight against the Sanghi goons and fascist forces will go on. Inquilab Zindabad. #ArrestSanghiGoons," she tweeted.

Also, Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR against unknown ABVP students based on the complaint received from a group of students in connection with a clash in JNU campus over non-vegetarian food.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said that they have received a complaint from a group of students who are members of JNUSU, SFI, DSF and AISA early Monday morning against unknown ABVP students.

"Accordingly, we have a registered an FIR under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). Further investigation is on to collect factual or scientific evidence and identify the culprits," he said.

The officer added that students belonging to ABVP have also intimated that they will be giving a complaint. On receipt of the same, necessary appropriate legal action will be taken.

The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) on Sunday alleged that Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad members stopped the mess vendor from supplying chicken to the mess and attacked him in the afternoon.

However, the right-wing ABVP denied the charge and claimed that Leftists obstructed a puja programme organised at the hostel on Ram Navami.

Both sides accused each other of pelting stones and injuring their members.

The JNUSU alleged that the ABVP, the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), used muscle power and goondaism "to create a ruckus, manhandled the staff and asked them not to prepare any non-vegetarian items.

"They were forcing and attacking the mess committee to change the dinner menu and exclude the usual non-vegetarian items in it for all students," it alleged.

"JNU and its hostels are meant to be inclusive spaces for all and not one particular section," it said.(With PTI inputs)