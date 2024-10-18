The newly elected Chief minister of Jammu and Kahsmir Omar Abdullah has reportedly passes resolution for the restoration of statehood during the cabinet's first meeting on Thursday. The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has allocated portfolios for the new ministers inducted in the union territory's cabinet.
The cabinet meeting held on Thursday was reportedly presided over by the Chief Minister and was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and ministers Sakeena Masood Itoo, Javed Ahmad Rana, Javaid Ahmad Dar and Satish Sharma.
"The draft of the resolution has been prepared and the Chief Minister will travel to New Delhi in a couple of days to hand over the draft of the resolution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to restore statehood to J&K," news agency IANS quoted a source as saying.
Tariq Ahmed, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress president had reportedly told the media that his party would not join the cabinet unless statehood was restored.
NC president, Farooq Abdullah reportedly was confident of Centre agreeing to restore statehood in J&K, he said, "We have talked about statehood before and even today, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear an application seeking restoration of Statehood within two months. I am sure the Government of India will soon restore it."
J&K LG Allocated Portfolios For New Ministers In Cabinet
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Friday allocated portfolios to the newly inducted ministers in Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led cabinet.
According to the order, the LG assigned these 5 ministers some of the major departments in the government and mentioned that the ministries left will be with CM Abdullah.
Deputy chief minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary - Public Works (R&B), Industries and Commerce, Mining, Labour and Employment, and Skill Development.
Sakeena Masood (Itoo) - ministries of Health and Medical Education, School Education, Higher Education, and Social Welfare.
She was the Social Welfare minister during Abdullah's first tenure as the CM in the erstwhile state.
Javed Ahmed Rana - ministries of Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment, and Tribal Affairs.
Javid Ahmad Dar - ministries of Agriculture Production, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Cooperative, and Election.
Satish Sharma - ministries of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Transport, Science and Technology, Information Technology, Youth Services and Sports and ARI and Trainings.
The order said any other departments/subjects not allocated to any of the ministers, shall remain with the chief minister.