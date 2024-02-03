Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has been granted permission by a special court in Ranchi to participate in the trust vote scheduled for February 5 in the state assembly.
Jharkhand: Hemant Soren To Participate In Trust Vote, MLAs Shifted To T'gana I Feb 5 Floor Test Details
Around 40 legislators arrived at Begumpet airport in two flights on Friday afternoon, according to PTI.
Around 40 MLAs from the ruling JMM-led alliance in the state travelled to the Hyderabad on Friday night.
The coalition expressed concerns that the Bharatiya Janata Party might try to "poach" them as the newly-formed Champai Soren will have to prove his government's majority on Monday when the state assembly opens.
Incarcerated Hemant Soren permitted to vote in floor test
Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in a money laundering case, filed a petition before the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court, seeking permission to participate in the trust vote sought by the new government.
Soren pleaded before the court that he is a members of the assembly and has a right to participate in the special session.
"Applicant (Soren) is, therefore, filing the present Application seeking an order from this Hon'ble Court to permit the Applicant to attend the Special Session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly and participate in the proceedings of the Floor Test slated for February 5 at 11 AM," the petition reportedly said.
Jharkhand MLAs sent to Telangana
Around 40 legislators arrived at Begumpet airport in two flights during the late afternoon, according to PTI.
AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Das Munshi and state Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar welcomed the MLAs.
Advertisement
Upon arrival, the MLAs proceeded to the "Leonia Holistic Destination" at Shamirpet on the city outskirts using luxury buses.
Barricades were placed on the approach road to the resort, with restricted entry enforced by police.
Advertisement
In routine security measures, police personnel have been deployed in the vicinity.
PTI reported that the Jharkhand MLAs would depart on February 5, coinciding with the trust vote for the Champai Soren government.
Security measures for the MLAs
According to PTI, the entry into the floor in the resort where MLAs stay is restricted to just one lift, which can be used only by duly authorised persons besides the legislators.
No one can reach the place where legislators stay by using other lifts or through other ways. Police officers are guarding the exit and entry points to the lifts 24 x 7, reported PTI.
The rooms where legislators stay is guarded by police personnel and 'unauthorised' exit or entry is barred.
Also, separate dining arrangements have been made for the MLAs on the first floor, which is out of bounds for other guests. The dining hall too has tight police security.
Advertisement
A senior leader of the ruling coalition had said that the decision to shift the legislators to Hyderabad was taken considering that the opposition BJP might make attempts to "poach" them.
"We were given 10 days to prove the government's majority. We cannot take any chance during the period as the BJP might try to contact our MLAs," the senior leader told PTI.
Advertisement
A video released by the JMM-led coalition on Thursday showed the support of 43 legislators in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly.