Incarcerated Hemant Soren permitted to vote in floor test

Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in a money laundering case, filed a petition before the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court, seeking permission to participate in the trust vote sought by the new government.

Soren pleaded before the court that he is a members of the assembly and has a right to participate in the special session.

"Applicant (Soren) is, therefore, filing the present Application seeking an order from this Hon'ble Court to permit the Applicant to attend the Special Session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly and participate in the proceedings of the Floor Test slated for February 5 at 11 AM," the petition reportedly said.