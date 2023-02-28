Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Jharkhand Govt Official Suspended Following Arrest By ED

Home National

Jharkhand Govt Official Suspended Following Arrest By ED

A special PMLA court here on February 23 sent Ram to ED custody for five days. The case is linked to alleged irregularities in the implementation of some schemes.

UP Police arrests 4 members of Bangladeshi family illegally residing in Kanpur
Jharkhand government has suspended its Rural Development Department's Chief Engineer Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 9:43 am

The Jharkhand government has suspended its Rural Development Department's Chief Engineer Virendra Kumar Ram, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

A special PMLA court here on February 23 sent Ram to ED custody for five days. The case is linked to alleged irregularities in the implementation of some schemes.

"Virendra Kumar Ram, Chief Engineer, Rural Development, has been suspended under Jharkhand Government Servant Rules-2016 with effect from February 23, 2023, the date he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate under Section 19 of the PMLA, till the next order," an official release said on Monday.

Related stories

ED Questions Delhi CM Kejriwal's PA In Excise Policy Money Laundering Case

Chhattisgarh: ED Raids Congress Leaders' Premises In Money Laundering Case Related To 'Coal Levy Scam'

Delhi Excise Policy: ED Arrests Son Of YSR Congress MP In Money Laundering Case

Ram was taken into ED custody after a prolonged session of questioning at its office here. The action came after the central probe agency launched multiple searches on February 21 in Ranchi, Jamshedpur and a few other places in Jharkhand, Bihar and Delhi. Official sources had said Ram was "evasive" in his replies to the ED.

Tags

National Jharkhand Govt Official Suspended Arrest ED PMLA Court Money Laundering Case
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying In Jail: Sisodia's Message To Delhiites

False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying In Jail: Sisodia's Message To Delhiites

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM