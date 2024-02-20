JEE Aspirant From Jharkhand Dies Suddenly In Kota Accommodation

A young student aspiring to crack the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in Jharkhand passed away unexpectedly at a Kota hospital. The 18-year-old, named Parneet Roy, was in his 12th grade and had recently achieved good scores in the JEE-Mains exam.
According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhawani Singh, Roy fell ill while chatting with friends in his paying guest accommodation late Thursday night. Initially, his friends thought it was a minor issue and called his family. As his condition deteriorated, they sought medical help and rushed him to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, the doctors declared him dead upon arrival.
DSP Singh mentioned that although Roy had a cold and cough, he wasn't known to have any serious health conditions. An autopsy was underway at the city's MBS hospital to determine the cause of death, with the report pending.
Roy's father, Rajiv Ranjan Roy, arrived in Kota and requested a delay in the post-mortem until other family members reached. Speaking to the media, he highlighted his son's academic excellence, securing a 98 percentile in the recent JEE-Mains exam and expressing confidence in securing admission to IIT Mumbai.
While the grieving father acknowledged his son's occasional mention of study pressure at the coaching institute, he firmly believed his son was strong and ruled out the possibility of suicide. Demanding an impartial investigation, he emphasized the need to ascertain the true cause of his son's death.
Roy had been in Kota for two years, demonstrating exceptional performance and earning promotion to an upper batch in the coaching institute during his 11th-grade studies. The exact reason behind his untimely demise remains unclear until the autopsy report is available.