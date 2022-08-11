Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
Jammu-Kashmir LG Condemns Terrorist Attack In Rajouri

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday condemned the attack on a security forces camp in Rajouri district and vowed to deal with terrorists and their supporters in a befitting manner. 

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 4:37 pm

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday condemned the attack on a security forces camp in Rajouri district and vowed to deal with terrorists and their supporters in a befitting manner. 

Two terrorists carried out a 'fidayeen' attack on an Army camp in Rajouri district in the early hours of Thursday, killing three soldiers. Both attackers were gunned down in the four-hour firefight that followed.

In a tweet, Sinha said, "Strongly condemn despicable terrorist attack in Rajouri; tributes to brave soldiers who made supreme sacrifice. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the Bravehearts martyred in the attack. We shall deal with evil designs of terrorists and their backers in a befitting manner".

(Inputs from PTI)

