Sunday, Aug 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Jammu and Kashmir: LG Manoj Sinha Thanks Citizens, Stakeholders For Successful Amarnath Yatra

Sinha felicitated around 110 officers of the civil administration, police, army, paramilitary forces and Amarnath Shrine Board for the arrangements and smooth conduct of the yatra during a function at the Raj Bhavan.

Jammu and Kashmirs Lt Governor Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmirs Lt Governor Manoj Sinha PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 9:45 am

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said 1.3 crore citizens of the Union territory wholeheartedly participated in the recently concluded Amarnath Yatra and set a new benchmark for its rich cultural tradition.

Sinha felicitated around 110 officers of the civil administration, police, army, paramilitary forces and Amarnath Shrine Board for the arrangements and smooth conduct of the yatra during a function at the Raj Bhavan.

He expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the support and called every stakeholder an ambassador of Jammu and Kashmir.

Related stories

School Enrolment Rate Has Increased By 14.5% In Last 2 Years: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Not A ‘Free Man’: Hurriyat Reacts To J&K LG Manoj Sinha’s Statement

Propaganda That There Is No Freedom Of Expression In India Is Not True: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

"Thankful to the people, civil society, religious and political leaders, medical staff, ponywallahs, pithuwallahs, sanitation workers for their support and dedication to service of pilgrims, and ensuring best possible arrangements for their comfort and well-being," the LG said.

Underscoring that the yatra is a symbol of the ancient Sanatan tradition and one of biggest spiritual festivals of Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said 1.3 crore citizens wholeheartedly participated in it.

"Even after being one of the most weather-affected yatras, around 3.65 lakh pilgrims successfully made darshan at the holy cave owing to efficient planning, immaculate implementation and seamless coordination between all stakeholders," he said. 

"Every person and every pilgrim associated with the yatra is now the brand ambassador of Jammu and Kashmir and this amalgamation of humanity and spirituality is being discussed in every corner of the country," the LG added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Union Territory Amarnath Yatra Amarnath Shrine Board Prime Minister Narendra Modi Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ancient Sanatan Tradition
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Mother-To-Be Bipasha Basu Says 'I Got A Baby In My Belly' In A Cute Video, Husband Karan Singh Grover Comments

Mother-To-Be Bipasha Basu Says 'I Got A Baby In My Belly' In A Cute Video, Husband Karan Singh Grover Comments

Book Review: Whose Bengal Is It?

Book Review: Whose Bengal Is It?