J&K: 8 Members Of Family Die After Car Falls Into Gorge In Anantnag's Daksum Area

As many as eight members of a family, including two minors, were killed after their car fell into a gorge in the Daksum area in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday.
The deceased, who were coming from Kishtwar, include a man, two women and five children, police officials were cited as saying by India Today.
The Tata Sumo, in which they were travelling, lost control and rolled down the road near the region, leaving the vehicle in a fully crushed state.
Officials reportedly said that a rescue operation had been launched in the area, adding that a case has also been registered in this case. An investigation into the accident has also been initiated, they said.
Just last week, three people, including a father-son duo, were killed and five others injured when their cab off a hilly road in the Rajouri district.
The accident had taken place near the Chalan village when the vehicle -- coming from Thandikassi -- was going towards the Lam area.
The vehicle's driver, Arun Kumar (32), a resident of Lam, was found dead by rescuers at the spot, while Mohd Din (65) and his son Mohammad Aslam (40) succumbed to injuries at the Nowshera Sub-District Hospital and Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Rajouri, respectively.
In a deadly accident on May 30, at least 22 people were killed and 57 others were injured after a bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu district.
The accident had taken place at the Tangli morh in the Choki Chora belt of the district, officials had said, adding that the bus, with 75 passengers on board, rolled down around 150 feet down into the gorge.