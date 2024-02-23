Jaishankar said "mind games" will be played which would be that it is "just between the two of us".

"The other 190 odd countries do not exist in our relationship. That will be the mind game which will be played. I do not think we should play it," he said. "Because if there are other factors out there in the world which can be harnessed by me to get better terms on an equilibrium, then why should I forgo that right," he said.

"Today, when I say think through your own solution, do not give another country, which is clearly a competitive country, a veto over our policy choices. Unfortunately, in the past that has happened from time-to-time," he said.Talking about the two economies, Jaishankar said the Chinese started off "earlier and much more intensively and robustly" than India did.

"But it is in the nature of things that at some stage everybody flattens out. So there will be a period when they will be flattening out and we will be growing," he said."I am not in denial of what the numbers today suggest. But if one looks for an example in Goldman Sachs predictions which is that we will both really by around 2075 end up as USD 50 trillion plus economies and will be the two closest to each other," he said.